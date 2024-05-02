Oklahoma State's Leading Scorer Commits to West Virginia
Oklahoma State’s leading scorer is gone but won’t be far away.
OSU transfer Javon Small will transfer to West Virginia, as first reported by Jon Rothstein. Small joins recently hired coach Darian DeVries in Morgantown as the program looks to return to its winning ways.
Small should have an opportunity to play a significant role in the Mountaineers’ season. As the No. 1 point guard in the transfer portal before his commitment, Small has already shown his ability to compete against some of the Big 12’s best.
Last season, Small averaged 15.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists. As OSU’s leading scorer, Small scored in double figures in 24 games, including six games with at least 20 points.
His highest-scoring game came in OSU’s regular-season finale against BYU. Small scored a career-high 34 points on 10-of-19 shooting, including five 3-pointers.
Like many other games last season, Small’s efforts were not enough to win the Cowboys a game. Finishing 12-20 in Mike Boynton’s final season, Small's departure was one of many changes to take place this offseason.
OSU is still looking to rebuild after various departures since the end of the season. Small became the fifth Cowboy in the transfer portal to commit to a new school.
Before coming to OSU, Small spent his first two seasons at East Carolina. As a sophomore, he averaged 15.8 points and 5.6 assists but only played in 18 games due to injury.
Small became the driving force of OSU’s offense last season, and his play often kept the team in games. However, without enough support around him, Small’s performances rarely translated to wins, with the Cowboys losing every game he scored at least 20 points.
Still, West Virginia offers Small a new opportunity to perform in the Big 12 and contribute to a winning team.
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.