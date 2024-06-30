OSU Basketball: Mike Boynton's First Season Sets the Blueprint for Steve Lutz
Oklahoma State had stability for nearly a decade, but next season is set to look different.
For the past seven seasons, OSU had Mike Boynton as the head coach. Throughout his time in Stillwater, Boynton led the team to only one NCAA Tournament but consistently engaged the fanbase through tough seasons.
Although the writing was on the wall for his firing last season, Boynton’s first season at OSU looked to be a step in the right direction. With Steve Lutz taking over in Stillwater for his first season at OSU next season, a debut similar to Boynton’s could be exactly what OSU needs.
When Boynton took over in the 2017-18 season, he inherited a program under duress. After only one season, Brad Underwood bolted for Illinois. Underwood led the Cowboys to an NCAA Tournament appearance, but his abrupt decision to leave caused a rough offseason.
Following the coaching change, sophomore star Jawun Evans declared for the NBA Draft. Without the leading scorer from the previous season, OSU had to retool its approach.
Boynton’s hard-working mantra impacted his team immediately, leading to a 10-2 nonconference record, with both losses coming against ranked opponents. In Big 12 play, Boynton helped his team make a case for an NCAA Tournament appearance.
The Cowboys went 8-10 in conference but had some of the most impressive wins in the country. With five ranked wins, including four against top 10 teams, OSU knocked off Trae Young’s No. 4 Oklahoma team in Stillwater and became the first team to sweep Kansas in the regular season in the Bill Self era.
In the Big 12 Tournament, OSU knocked off Oklahoma a second time before falling to Kansas on the second day of the tournament in a quick turnaround. OSU finished just outside of the NCAA Tournament but hosted some NIT games.
Although it is far from the success OSU has come to expect after the success of Eddie Sutton’s tenure, a season with signature wins and a legitimate case for the NCAA Tournament would be a phenomenal start to Lutz’s tenure.
