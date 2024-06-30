OSU Football: Can Cowboys Avoid Worst Start in Mike Gundy Era Next Season?
Oklahoma State has never had a losing record after five games under Mike Gundy, but that could change this season.
Last season, OSU narrowly avoided a 2-3 start with a win against Kansas State that would help turn the season around. Despite going on to win 10 games and entering this season with Big 12 title aspirations, OSU could be in a similar position in 2024.
Last season, the Cowboys started 2-2 with back-to-back losses against South Alabama and Iowa State before entering their bye week. The Cowboys’ first four games in 2023 were far from their toughest on the schedule, but this season looks different.
READ MORE: OSU Softball: Star Fullerton Transfer Outfielder Commits to Cowgirls
Rising to the top three in Big 12 title odds, OSU's confidence has grown throughout the offseason. However, that means there are still two teams with better odds to win the conference: Utah and Kansas State. Fittingly, OSU’s conference slate in September begins with consecutive matchups against Utah and Kansas State.
The Cowboys will host Utah on Sept. 21 before traveling to Kansas State on Sept. 28. Getting wins in both games will be one of the most difficult tasks of the past few seasons for the Cowboys. Of course, that also means two losses are a possibility for them.
If the Cowboys fall to Utah and Stillwater and lose at Kansas State, where they lost 48-0 in their 2022 trip to Manhattan, nonconference success will be vital. Making a 12-team playoff in the Big 12 without winning the conference title will be difficult, particularly if OSU falls to the two conference favorites. Still, a 10-2 season could be enough to sneak in. Yet, a 2-3 start would be well on the table in that scenario.
OSU will host South Dakota State and Arkansas to begin the 2024 campaign. Winning 29 straight coming into Stillwater, SDSU will be one of the toughest FCS opponents in the country this season. Meanwhile, playing an SEC school, albeit a struggling one, is never an easy win.
If OSU can meet its potential, a 5-0 start is more than possible. However, some early season slipups could put the Cowboys in a worse position than they were in to begin last season.
READ MORE: OSU Basketball: Why NCAA Tournament Expansion Would be Beneficial for Oklahoma State
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.