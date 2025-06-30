Overseas Guard Commits to Oklahoma State Basketball
Oklahoma State's head coach Steve Lutz, was able to secure a commitment for one of his two remaining roster spots for next season. Israeli guard Daniel Guetta's agent, Yuval Shaham, confirmed with Jon Chepkevich of DraftExpress.
In mid-May, On3's Joe Tipton announced the overseas guard was considering a college basketball route; however, nothing was confirmed by his agent at the time.
Listed at 6-foot-2, Guetta played for Maccabi Rehovot this past year. In 35 games, he averaged 9.6 points, 4.7 assists, 2.9 rebounds and drained 35% from behind the arc. His season highlight came with a 24‑point performance, along with a 10-point and 12‑assist double‑double in December.
Joining Oklahoma State, the Israeli guard will make the Cowboys one of the most diverse teams in college basketball, now having five international players on the roster. Guetta will be joining sophomore Andrija Vukovic from Croatia, Parsa Fallah from Iran, and two incoming freshmen with Ben Ahmed from Nigeria and Lefteris Mantzoukas from Greece.
With four professional years under his belt and a silver medal from the 2023 FIBA U-20 European Championship, Guetta will not only bring experience to Oklahoma State but also his strong IQ, playmaking ability and decent shooting as well.
The Oklahoma State Cowboys will now have one roster spot to fill for next season's roster, and with Steve Lutz landing another coveted overseas prospect in the same month he offered him, there is a chance that last spot could be filled very soon, too.