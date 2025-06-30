Overseas Guard Commits to Oklahoma State Basketball

2003-born Israeli guard, Daniel Guetta, has committed to Oklahoma State, per his agent Yuval Shaham.



9.6 PTS, 4.7 AST, 2.9 REB for Maccabi Rehovot this season.



Brings four years of pro experience to the Cowboys, with a military service waiver granting multiple years to play. pic.twitter.com/PwKcjgbIA0