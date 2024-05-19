Steve Lutz Excited About Oklahoma State's Recent Transfer Portal Additions
Oklahoma State seems happy with its newest transfer additions.
Over the past week, OSU coach Steve Lutz has made a couple of splashes in the transfer portal. On Tuesday, Xavier transfer Abou Ousmane committed to the Cowboys, and La Salle transfer Khalil Brantley announced his commitment on Friday.
Ousmane brings some more size to the Cowboys. At 6-foot-10, 250 pounds, he will have a solid case to get a starting role patrolling the paint.
In his only season at Xavier, Ousmane averaged 6.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks. He also played three seasons at North Texas and made the All-Conference USA third team in his final season there.
"Abou is a strong, physical player who moves incredibly well for his size," Lutz said. "I love his versatility and the way he pursues rebounds. He's another veteran guy who has played on championship-level teams and will be a great addition to the Cowboy Family.”
Meanwhile, Brantley will bring a scoring punch to OSU. Over the past two seasons, he has led La Salle in scoring, including averages of 15 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals last season.
Throughout his three seasons at La Salle, Brantley scored in double figures 63 times, including 12 20-point performances.
"Khalil gives us another veteran playmaker for our backcourt," Lutz said. "He's not only a talented scorer and distributor but also a tough, hard-nosed defender who isn't afraid to get in there and fight for rebounds. I've enjoyed getting to know him and his family and look forward to welcoming them to ours."
The Cowboys and Lutz’s enthusiasm for their newest players is an excellent sign as they look to turn the program around. With an abundance of highly touted transfers, Lutz will look to keep his NCAA Tournament streak alive and get OSU back there for the first time since 2021.
