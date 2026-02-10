Where Cowboys, Cowgirls Stand in Bracketology Ahead of Tuesday's Matchups

Oklahoma State has a chance to add to its NCAA Tournament resumes on Tuesday.

With conference play in full swing, OSU is getting a bit closer to understanding exactly where it stands as far as the postseason is concerned. At this point, it looks like a near-guarantee that the Cowgirls will be back in March Madness, but the Cowboys still have some work to do.

On Tuesday night, both squads will be in action and will look to make some more quality impressions on the selection committees.

The OSU women will be in action first on Tuesday night against Kansas State. While the Cowgirls are the favorites in that matchup, there are no guarantees or easy wins for Jacie Hoyt’s team in the Big 12 this season. However, this is still plenty of good news for the Cowgirls, as ESPN’s Charlie Creme moved OSU into the No. 7 seed line in Tuesday’s Bracketology.

While it’s not quite the No. 5 seed they were projected to have coming into the season and again during nonconference play, it is a sign of improvement. In the last Bracketology, the Cowgirls were tabbed as an 8 seed and had been as low as a 9 seed earlier in the year.

With some opportunities to take on some of the Big 12’s top teams in the final weeks of the regular season as well, the Cowgirls certainly have a path to continue rising.

Another squad with a real shot at rising in Bracketology is Steve Lutz’s crew. Ahead of the Cowboys’ game against Arizona State on Tuesday night, the Cowboys are holding steady in Joe Lunardi’s Bracketology.

After a win against No. 16 BYU last week, the Cowboys shot right back into the tournament picture and landed in the First Four Out section of ESPN’s bubble. Of course, there was little to no chance OSU would stay there, considering its next game was against No. 1 Arizona.

Despite a blowout loss in Tucson, the Cowboys only moved marginally, falling into the Next Four Out tier. While a win against Arizona State probably wouldn’t be enough on its own to move the Cowboys onto the right side of the bubble, a loss in Tempe could be enough to move OSU off the bubble entirely.

Tuesday’s games will go a long way for both teams, particularly if either fails to take care of business. Still, with March looming, every game is an opportunity to show the college basketball world what OSU can be.