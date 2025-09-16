2026 Jenks OL Ryley Kester Set for Official Oklahoma State Visit
As the Oklahoma State Cowboys gear up for another nonconference showdown, all eyes in recruiting circles are turning toward a prized in-state prospect who's no stranger to the Bedlam-like intensity of Sooner State rivalries. Ryley Kester, the hulking 6-foot-3, 290-pound offensive lineman from Jenks High School, has announced his plans for an official visit to Stillwater to watch the Cowboys' home clash against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.
"It was awesome to receive an offer from Oklahoma State, but it made the recruiting process more stressful considering I am already committed to Tulsa," Kester said. "Overall, the offer from Oklahoma State was an awesome moment."
Kester's trip couldn't come at a more opportune time. The three-star standout, ranked as the No. 27 interior offensive lineman in the 2026 class by 247Sports, committed to Tulsa back in April. He was likely drawn to Tulsa by the proximity to his Jenks roots—just 15 miles down the road. But the Cowboys' recent scholarship offer has thrown a wrench into that narrative. Kester, who blocks for Oklahoma State running back commit Kaydin "KD" Jones on the Trojans' dominant line, now holds nearly 20 Division I offers, including Texas Tech, Houston, Memphis, Boston College, Army, Air Force and Purdue.
When ask what it was like to block for Kaydin Jones on the No. 2 Jenks Trojans squad, Kester simply responded with, "He's amazing and a huge influence."
The Cowboys' performance against Tulsa will most definitely be on the mind of Kester. With a big win from the Pokes against a struggling Tulsa football squad, the tides could turn for the Jenks offensive lineman. He has expressed the importance of staying close to home.
"Being that the Oklahoma State offer is in-state, really means a lot," Kester mentioned in a recent interview with OK State on SI.
Kester's recruitment has exploded this offseason. Prep Redzone Oklahoma calls him "the unquestioned top offensive lineman in the state's 2026 class," praising his punishing mentality without crossing into dirty play. At camps, he's dominated reps, showcasing quick feet, leverage and a nasty edge that screams Big 12 starter potential.
As the 2026 recruiting cycle starts to heat up, the Cowboys will ramp up their pursuit of a monster offensive lineman to put in front of the state's top 2026 running back. The duo of Ryley Kester and Kaydin Jones has been hard to handle for defenses this season. Why not carry that over into a career under the lights of Boone Pickens Stadium?