3 Betting Locks for Oklahoma State at Baylor
The Cowboys and Bears are set for battle, and one team will be in a dire situation after Saturday.
Oklahoma State and Baylor enter this weekend’s matchup at 3-4, clinging onto hopes of making a bowl game. As two of the worst defenses in the Big 12, this season has been an uphill battle for both squads.
After both teams started conference play with three straight losses, they each showed life in their recent matchups. Baylor beat Texas Tech 59-35, and OSU narrowly lost to undefeated BYU 38-35.
Three betting locks for Oklahoma State at Baylor:
Over 64.5 points
OSU and Baylor enter Saturday as two of the Big 12’s worst defenses in conference play. Although OSU’s offense has not been consistent, the 64.5 mark is laughably low.
Baylor alone scored 59 points last week at Texas Tech, and considering OSU’s defensive injuries, the Bears could hit that mark again on Saturday. Meanwhile, OSU found some success with Ollie Gordon and Alan Bowman filled in well at quarterback. If the Cowboys can simply manage to play an average game, this should be one of the highest-scoring Big 12 games of the year.
Baylor -6.5
OSU is lost defensively, and the potent Baylor offense will only complicate matters for Bryan Nardo’s unit. Although OSU showed fight and forced some turnovers against BYU, it still gave up 38 points to a team reliant on its defense.
Unless OSU can manage long drives that burn the clock throughout the afternoon, this will turn into a shootout, favoring Baylor. With new faces still trickling into the regular lineup for OSU, this game could get ugly.
Brennan Presley anytime touchdown +125
Presley was effectively nonexistent for most of OSU’s game at BYU but came alive on the final drive. He was instrumental in OSU marching downfield and also scored the go-ahead touchdown with just over a minute left.
The senior has scored a touchdown in five of the Cowboys’ seven contests this season, and it would be wise to get him going early. Assuming the Cowboys ride their reliable target with Bowman back under center, Presley could be set for his biggest game of the season.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.