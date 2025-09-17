3 Tulsa Players to Watch Against Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State is set for another nonconference matchup, and it will be facing some interesting players on the other side.
Over the past few years, OSU has been dominant in matchups against Tulsa, winning 45-10 against the Golden Hurricane last season. Of course, that would be the last win OSU earned in 2024, leading into an offseason filled with change.
With a coaching change on the other side of the rivalry to add to the mix, this matchup will look much different than 2024’s edition of the Turnpike Classic. As the Cowboys look to secure their first FBS win in over a year, they will need to slow some key players for the Golden Hurricane.
Three Tulsa players to watch against Oklahoma State:
RB Dominic Richardson
One of OSU’s former stars in the backfield, Dominic Richardson could be looking for revenge against the Pokes this weekend. So far this season, Richardson has been a force on the ground for Tulsa, gaining 296 yards and adding two touchdowns on 53 carries.
With OSU’s defense struggling against Oregon in Week 2, it will need to be aggressive in looking to stop Richardson. If things don’t go the Cowboys’ way early in this matchup, it could be a long night for Mike Gundy’s squad, especially considering how much OSU could use Richardson in its backfield now.
RB Braylin Presley
Another former Cowboy, Braylin Presley made the move from wide receiver to running back this season. So far, he’s shown he can be a threat on the ground and through the air.
This season, Presley has 14 rushes for 99 yards and eight catches for another 42 yards. Considering how OSU’s defense looked against some of Oregon’s athletes, there’s a chance Presley could cause some issues in Stillwater.
With his brother Brennan now in the NFL and younger brother Braeden committed to OSU, Presley has an opportunity to make one final mark in Stillwater after starting his career as a Cowboy.
DL J’Dan Burnett
Considering the Cowboys have had issues establishing a rushing game and will have Zane Flores making only his second career start at quarterback, J’Dan Burnett could be a big problem for the OSU offensive line.
This season, Burnett has tallied four sacks, getting at least one in each of Tulsa’s first three contests. He’s also broken up a pass and forced a fumble while tallying a total of 10 tackles thus far.
If OSU can’t establish a rushing game and again struggles to protect Flores, Burnett could be a massive difference-maker for the Golden Hurricane’s defense on Friday.