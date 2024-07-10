'A Darn Legend': Deion Sanders Praises OSU Coach Mike Gundy
Oklahoma State has been one of the best in the Big 12 in recent years, and one of the conference’s newest coaches is taking notice.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, the Big 12 held football media days in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium. Each team brought a select group of players and their head coach.
Of course, Colorado coach Deion Sanders got no shortage of attention on Wednesday. Going into his second season with the Buffaloes, Sanders will look to take his team to a bowl game.
The Cowboys will play Colorado in the regular season finale next season, their first conference matchup in more than a decade. That game could not only have serious Big 12 championship implications but also will be a matchup of star players.
Ollie Gordon and Travis Hunter are among the best in college football, and those two being on the same field could lead to one of the most electric games of the season. While it will be a few months before the teams meet, Sanders wasted no time praising OSU coach Mike Gundy in his opening remarks.
“Coach Gundy is a darn legend,” Sanders said.
With Sanders still new to the coaching world, Gundy did not have much to say about Sanders’ ability yet. Instead, Gundy said he was more familiar with the Hall of Famer’s playing career and even forgot Sanders was now part of the conference.
“We had meetings in Phoenix, Big 12 administrative and football coaches, and I’d actually forgot about it,” Gundy said. “Then we got in there, and all of the coaches were around, and so I started looking around. I was chair in those meetings, and so we had to do introductions and then realized. It was very enjoyable being in a room with him and his contribution to a lot of the subjects that we talked about.”
While Colorado joins the Big 12 after a four-win season and has been criticized throughout Sanders’ tenure, Gundy was not shy about how he felt about having the team back in the conference.
“I think we’re lucky in our league that he’s with us because he brings more people and notoriety and viewers to the Big 12 Conference,” Gundy said.
