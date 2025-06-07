Big 12's Status Among Power Conferences Could Help Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State is looking to bounce back next season, and it might be in the perfect conference to do so.
Last season, OSU went 3-9 and failed to win a single Big 12 game. That awful performance led to major turnover on the roster and coaching staff, with Mike Gundy managing to stick around for his 21st season as OSU’s head coach.
Throughout his career, Gundy has seen just about everything from his teams, and next season could be the start of another successful chapter in his story. Of course, it won’t be easy for the Cowboys.
After winning only three games last season, the Cowboys clearly needed to make changes. With many incoming transfers and a slew of new coaches, led by coordinators Todd Grantham and Doug Meacham, the Cowboys have done what they can to ensure a better season in 2025.
Those changes don’t necessarily guarantee results, but it’s difficult to believe the Cowboys could turn in a worse season in 2025. While the Cowboys have made strides in the things they control, the things out of their control could also help them make it back toward the top of the Big 12.
Going into next season, the Big 12 is seen as the weakest power conference in college football. While the SEC and Big Ten reigning supreme is expected in this superconference era of the sport, many numbers point to the ACC also being a slight step ahead of the Big 12.
Although that type of perception is bad for the conference’s big picture and its hopes of getting multiple teams into the College Football Playoff, it could be great news for OSU. If the Big 12 is indeed the least-talented power conference and somewhat resembles the level of competition of a Group of Five conference, then the Cowboys could have a favorable road to getting back to a bowl game.
If OSU’s conference competition is somewhat easy compared to other schools around the country, OSU’s investment in making things different for next season could have a massive payoff.