Big 12 Waits to Set Game Time, TV for Oklahoma State-Colorado Showdown

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are preparing for the Houston Cougars in a Top 25 showdown, but for those fans looking ahead to homecoming they'll need to wait a bit longer.

The Big 12 on Monday announced just one game time and television designation for games that will be played on Week 8 of the 2026 college football season. That includes Oklahoma State’s homecoming game against Colorado at Boone Pickens Stadium on Oct. 24.

The Cowboys and the Buffaloes are one of seven games that will be six-day designations, meaning television and game times won't be set until Sunday.

Oklahoma State hopes to be hosting the Buffaloes as an undefeated Big 12 teams. The No. 18 Cowboys (4-1, 2-0 in Big 12) travel to No. 20 Houston to take on the Cougars (4-2, 2-1 in Big 12) in a Top 25 tilt that will be played at 6:30 p.m. on Fox.

Big 12 Week 8 TV Schedule

Saturday, Oct. 24

OSU quarterback Drew Mestemaker hands off the ball to OSU running back Ayo Adeyi. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

West Virginia at TCU, 11 a.m., ESPN2

No. 8 BYU at UCF*

No. 10 Texas Tech at Cincinnati*

No. 20 Houston at No 11 Utah*

Colorado at No. 18 Oklahoma State*

Baylor at Kansas*

Iowa State at Arizona*

Kansas State at Arizona State*

*-Six Day Designation

Week 8 will be the first week in 2026 in which all 16 Big 12 teams will play a conference game at the same time.

The Cowboys enter Saturday's game as a ranked team for the third straight week. The Cowboys crashed the AP Top 25 after their victory over West Virginia in Week 4. Oklahoma State stayed at No. 18 after their 42-28 win over UCF on Saturday. OSU made its USA Today Top 25 coaches poll debut on Sunday.

Since losing to Tulsa in its season opener, the Cowboys have won four straight games, defeated Oregon on their home field, snapped their 18-game Big 12 losing streak and put together their first four-game winning streak since 2023.

Houston has been ranked since the preseason. The Cougars’ only loss is to Texas Tech, which was the Big 12 opener for both teams. Houston has won three straight games since that loss.

Houston leads the all-time series with the Cowboys, 11-10-1. The two teams have split their matchups since the Cougars joined the Big 12 Conference in 2023. When the Cougars played their debut season in the league they lost to the Cowboys in Stillwater, 43-30. Oklahoma State hosted Houston last season and lost, 39-17.

The last time either team had a winning streak over the other team was from 1968-70 when the Cowboys won three straight meetings over the Cougars.