Can Braylin Presley Help Oklahoma State Football This Week Against UCF?

Braylin Presley was added to Oklahoma State’s electronic roster on Monday meaning he's now a Cowboy again.

The former Bixby, Okla., star, who originally signed with Oklahoma State and played for the Cowboys in 2022, made his way back to the program after a court ruling in Cleveland County provided him and seven other athletes a temporary restraining order to play a fifth season of college sports.

The Cowboys have not formally announced his addition, but head coach Eric Morris is scheduled to speak to the media on Tuesday and will likely speak to how Presley fits into their offensive scheme with eight games remaining in the season.

So, how does he fit? Can he help the Cowboys this week against UCF? Let’s dig in.

How Braylin Presley Could Fit at OSU

Tulsa running back Braylin Presley. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Presley started his career in college as a wide receiver, like his older brother, Braeden Presley, who left Oklahoma State No. 5 in all-time receiving yards and is now on the Los Angeles Rams’ practice squad.

At Tulsa — where he transferred after the 2022 season — he started at wide receiver but eventually moved to running back his senior year. That versatility could be key to how Morris chooses to use Presley, assuming he's ready to play.

At Tulsa he had 261 career rushing yards, 215 of which came in 2025. He also had 310 receiving yards on 38 catches and returned 11 kickoffs. It’s the same versatility he showed off at Bixby. He just wasn’t as productive as he would have liked.

Morris appreciates versatility. He can use Presley at two different positions. Those positions have varying needs. For instance, at wide receiver the Cowboys have a set rotation of five receivers. The only one that has missed significant time due to injury is Chris Barnes, who missed the Murray State game due to a shoulder issue. The Cowboys have some solid depth beyond those five.

Even though Presley is 5-6 and 170 pounds, it’s more likely that Morris could use him as a change-of-pace back. Morris expressed unhappiness with his depth at running back after the season-opening loss to Tulsa. Since then, Ayo Adeyi has taken over the No. 2 running back role. Against West Virginia he and starter Caleb Hawkins were the only two backs that carried the football.

The Cowboys have a change-of-pace back in Tre Page III. He was the backup to start the season but fumbled against Tulsa and has seen his role reduced. That doesn’t mean he completely fallen out of favor. But OSU went with two backs against West Virginia. They may choose to stick with that rotation for now. As much praise as Morris had for William Mason after the Murray State game, he didn’t touch the ball against the Mountaineers. Neither did highly touted freshman KD Jones.

Cowboys fans should not expect to see Presley’s name on the depth chart when it is released on Tuesday. That’s far-fetched at best. He has plenty to prove, not the least of which is that he’s in football shape. He must show some command of a complex playbook. Morris and his staff must figure out his fit. Morris can streamline the playbook and give him a package that works best for him. But he still must know what to do.

That’s the trick. Presley has undeniable athletic talent. But it must fit into what the offense does, and it must avoid disrupting what he’s built after four games. Morris has likely thought this through and has a plan. The guess is that plan doesn’t include Presley playing this week against UCF unless there is a clear and present need Cowboys fans aren’t aware of, something Morris could clear up on Tuesday.

My guess? Presley gets a week to acclimate, and he takes on some kind of a “joker” role in the Houston game on Oct. 17.