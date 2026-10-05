Oklahoma State Football Kickoff Time, TV Set for Upcoming Houston Game

The No. 18 Oklahoma State Cowboys are focused on the UCF Knights. But fans can start planning their trips to Houston next week.

The Cowboys (3-1, 1-0 in Big 12) will travel to Houston to face the No. 22 Cougars (4-1,1-1) on Saturday, Oct. 17, at TDECU Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on Fox.

OSU’s previous games were broadcast on ESPNU (at Tulsa), ESPN (vs. Oregon) ESPN+ (vs. Murray State) and FS1 (at West Virginia). This week’s game with UCF will be on ESPN2.

The rest of the Big 12 schedule for that weekend was set as well.

Big 12 TV Schedule for Week 7 (Oct. 17)

Oklahoma State's Jaleel Johnson. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Saturday, Oct. 17

No. 18 Oklahoma State at No. 22 Houston, 6:30 pm., Fox

No. 3 Notre Dame at No. 8 BYU, 6:30 p.m., ABC

Arizona State at No. 11 Texas Tech, 2:30 p.m., Fox

No. 12 Utah at Colorado, 9:15 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Cincinnati at West Virginia, 11 a.m., TruTV

Kansas at Kansas State, 11 a.m., FS1

TCU at Baylor, 6 p.m., FS1

The Cowboys are ranked in the AP Top 25 for the second straight week, as they moved from No. 19 to No. 18 during the bye week. The Cowboys have not played a game as a ranked team since Sept. 28, 2024, when they went to Kansas State to face the Wildcats and lost, 42-20.

Oklahoma State is writing a three-game winning streak for the first time since the start of the 2024 season. It also snapped its 18-game Big 12 losing streak with a 41-24 win over West Virginia on Sept 26. That was the Cowboys’ first Big 12 win since Nov. 25, 2023, when they beat BYU in overtime.

Earlier this season the Cowboys snapped their 21-game FBS losing streak after beating Oregon in Week 2. It was also the program’s first win at home over a Big Ten Conference member.

The Knights dropped a 27-17 decision to the Cougars on Saturday. UCF is now 0-2 on the road this season and it is making the first visit to Stillwater in program history. The Cowboys and the Knights have met each other twice since UCF joined the Big 12. Both meetings have been in Orlando, and both meetings have led to a Cowboys loss.

After the Cowboys play the Knights and the Cougars, their remaining games in October will be on Oct. 24 at home against Colorado on Oct. 31 at Iowa State.