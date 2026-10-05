How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. UCF: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, and Streaming Info

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are done with their bye week and are gearing up for their next Big 12 Conference showdown, this time with the UCF Knights.

The Knights are coming off a 27-17 loss to the Houston Cougars on Saturday, a game that UCF had a good chance to win. It’s worth tracking the Knights’ quarterback situation during the week, as Keyone Jenkins dealt with cramps and left the game briefly, which forced the Knights to play their third quarterback with Alonza Barnett III already out.

The Cowboys haven’t had it this good in a couple of years. The coaching staff was out recruiting during the bye week, but it’s time to get back to business.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Cowboys’ Week 6 matchup with the Knights.

Game Information

Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback Mo Horn. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Current Records: UCF (3-2, 1-1 in Big 12) vs. Oklahoma State (3-1, 1-0 Big 12).

Date/Time: Saturday, October 10, 11 a.m. CT

Where: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, Okla.

TV/Streaming: ESPN2. Streaming on ESPN where available.

Commentators: Play-by-Play: TBA Analyst: TBA

Radio: Cowboy Radio Network (Dave Hunziker, John Holcomb and Deion Imade)

Internet/App Radio: The Varsity Network

Satellite Radio: SiriusXM info TBA

Cowboys Radio Network Affiliates

Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Caleb Hawkins. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ada: KTLS 106.5 FM

Altus: KWHW 96.9 FM

Altus: KWHW 1450 AM

Alva: KALV 97.1 FM

Alva: KALV 99.5 FM

Alva: KALV 1430 AM

Anadarko/Duncan: KACO 98.5 FM

Bartlesville: KWON 93.3 FM

Bartlesville: KWON 95.1 FM

Bartlesville: KWON 1400 AM

Broken Bow: KKBI 106.1 FM

Clinton/Cordell: KCLI 99.3 FM

Enid: KNID 107.1 FM

Grove: KGVE 99.3 FM

Hobart: KTJS 102.1 FM

Hobart: KTJS 1420 AM

Hugo: KMMY 96.5 FM

McAlester: KTMC 105.1 FM

Oklahoma City: KXXY 96.1 FM

Pawhuska: KWON 95.1 FM

Sallisaw: KXMX 105.1 FM

Stillwater: KSPI 93.7 FM

Tahlequah: KTLQ 1350 AM

Tahlequah: KTLQ 93.3 FM

Tahlequah: KTLQ 96.3 FM

Tulsa: KOTV 1170 AM

Woodward: KWOX 101.1 FM

Oklahoma State Seeks Fourth Straight Win

Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys were idle in Week 5 and watched as the rest of the Big 12 picked one another off. That gave Oklahoma State the chance to get ready for the final eight games of the season after accomplishing so much in the first month. The Cowboys are on their first three-game winning streak since the start of the 2024 season and broke their 18-game Big 12 Conference losing streak with their win over West Virginia on Sept. 26.

The Cowboys are also back in the AP Top 25 for the first time since Week 4 of the 2024 season. Head coach Eric Morris has the Cowboys back the right track.

UCF Wants to Correct its Road Woes

UCF Knights quarterback Keyone Jenkins. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Knights are now 0-2 on the road this season after the loss to Houston. That doesn’t bode well for the trip to Stillwater. UCF has never been to Boone Pickens Stadium before. While the Cowboys are 0-2 against the Knights both games were in Orlando, including last year’s 17-14 loss, which was late in the season.

With Barnett out, the Knights are down their starting quarterback. But Jenkins has played well in his place. UCF also has a quality run game and one of the better defensive lines that the Cowboys will face in 2026.