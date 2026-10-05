How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. UCF: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, and Streaming Info
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The Oklahoma State Cowboys are done with their bye week and are gearing up for their next Big 12 Conference showdown, this time with the UCF Knights.
The Knights are coming off a 27-17 loss to the Houston Cougars on Saturday, a game that UCF had a good chance to win. It’s worth tracking the Knights’ quarterback situation during the week, as Keyone Jenkins dealt with cramps and left the game briefly, which forced the Knights to play their third quarterback with Alonza Barnett III already out.
The Cowboys haven’t had it this good in a couple of years. The coaching staff was out recruiting during the bye week, but it’s time to get back to business.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Cowboys’ Week 6 matchup with the Knights.
Game Information
Current Records: UCF (3-2, 1-1 in Big 12) vs. Oklahoma State (3-1, 1-0 Big 12).
Date/Time: Saturday, October 10, 11 a.m. CT
Where: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, Okla.
TV/Streaming: ESPN2. Streaming on ESPN where available.
Commentators: Play-by-Play: TBA Analyst: TBA
Radio: Cowboy Radio Network (Dave Hunziker, John Holcomb and Deion Imade)
Internet/App Radio: The Varsity Network
Satellite Radio: SiriusXM info TBA
Cowboys Radio Network Affiliates
Ada: KTLS 106.5 FM
Altus: KWHW 96.9 FM
Altus: KWHW 1450 AM
Alva: KALV 97.1 FM
Alva: KALV 99.5 FM
Alva: KALV 1430 AM
Anadarko/Duncan: KACO 98.5 FM
Bartlesville: KWON 93.3 FM
Bartlesville: KWON 95.1 FM
Bartlesville: KWON 1400 AM
Broken Bow: KKBI 106.1 FM
Clinton/Cordell: KCLI 99.3 FM
Enid: KNID 107.1 FM
Grove: KGVE 99.3 FM
Hobart: KTJS 102.1 FM
Hobart: KTJS 1420 AM
Hugo: KMMY 96.5 FM
McAlester: KTMC 105.1 FM
Oklahoma City: KXXY 96.1 FM
Pawhuska: KWON 95.1 FM
Sallisaw: KXMX 105.1 FM
Stillwater: KSPI 93.7 FM
Tahlequah: KTLQ 1350 AM
Tahlequah: KTLQ 93.3 FM
Tahlequah: KTLQ 96.3 FM
Tulsa: KOTV 1170 AM
Woodward: KWOX 101.1 FM
Oklahoma State Seeks Fourth Straight Win
The Cowboys were idle in Week 5 and watched as the rest of the Big 12 picked one another off. That gave Oklahoma State the chance to get ready for the final eight games of the season after accomplishing so much in the first month. The Cowboys are on their first three-game winning streak since the start of the 2024 season and broke their 18-game Big 12 Conference losing streak with their win over West Virginia on Sept. 26.
The Cowboys are also back in the AP Top 25 for the first time since Week 4 of the 2024 season. Head coach Eric Morris has the Cowboys back the right track.
UCF Wants to Correct its Road Woes
The Knights are now 0-2 on the road this season after the loss to Houston. That doesn’t bode well for the trip to Stillwater. UCF has never been to Boone Pickens Stadium before. While the Cowboys are 0-2 against the Knights both games were in Orlando, including last year’s 17-14 loss, which was late in the season.
With Barnett out, the Knights are down their starting quarterback. But Jenkins has played well in his place. UCF also has a quality run game and one of the better defensive lines that the Cowboys will face in 2026.
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Matthew Postins is the publisher of Oklahoma State on SI. He is an award-winning sports journalist who was formerly the editor of the College Football America Yearbook and covers the Big 12 Conference for Heartland College Sports.Follow PostinsPostcard