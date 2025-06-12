Can Former OSU Linebacker be 49ers' Best Rookie This Season?
As it currently stands, the San Francisco 49ers are set to start six rookies on defense next season, and former Oklahoma State linebacker Nick Martin is looking to be the best rookie out of the bunch.
The 49ers lost Dre Greenlaw to the Denver Broncos this offseason, which prompted them to find a replacement, whether it be draft or free agency. And the 49ers chose the NFL Draft to replace Greenlaw, selecting OSU's Nick Martin in the third round.
In a review of the 49ers draft class by ESPN's Nick Wagoner, he shared insight on how the former OSU linebacker can impact the 49ers in his first year.
"Martin should have an opportunity to compete for early playing time right away, given that the Niners don't have many established veterans at linebacker outside of Fred Warner." said Wagoner.
Wagoner was not the only writer to get in on the Nick Martin hype for the 49ers, as SI's Daniel Flick also shared his insight on Martin's abilities to replace Greenlaw for the Niners.
"San Francisco lost starting linebacker Dre Greenlaw to the Broncos but added his replacement in Martin, a third-round pick from Oklahoma State," writes Flick. "Opportunity exists for Martin, who has terrific range and blitz skills, to be an ultra-productive rookie. The 49ers will heavily depend on their 2025 draft class to reinvent their defense, and Martin figures to be a key piece in the middle of it all, literally and figuratively."
Although Martin isn't a lock to start, he will be competing with third-year linebacker Dee Winters and Tatum Bethune for starting reps in spring and summer camp. If he can beat out both players and lock down the weakside linebacker position, he could certainly be in line to compete for the 49ers' best defensive rookie.