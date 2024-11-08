Can Oklahoma State Overcome Struggles in Fort Worth?
Oklahoma State is down to its final chance to salvage this season, but history is not on its side.
Through nine games, OSU is 3-6 and has not won a Big 12 game this season. With an 18-year streak of bowl appearances and winning seasons on the line, the Cowboys must win their final three regular season games.
While that alone would be a significant challenge, the Cowboys will have to start their journey in a place that hasn’t been kind to them. On Saturday, OSU will play at TCU in Amon G. Carter Stadium, a place OSU has won only once since TCU entered the Big 12. Along with holding a 1-4 record in Fort Worth since TCU joined the conference, OSU has lost its past three matchups there.
The Cowboys’ last battle in Fort Worth was the beginning of the team’s downfall in 2022. After entering the fourth quarter with a two-touchdown lead, OSU blew its advantage and eventually lost 43-40 in double overtime.
In 2020, OSU’s disappointing season continued with an uninspired 29-22 loss. It hasn’t helped the Cowboys that their trips to Fort Worth often come in down years, but that doesn’t change the outcome.
The Cowboys began their three-game losing streak in 2018 in the regular season finale. A week after upsetting a top 10 West Virginia team to earn bowl eligibility, OSU fell to 6-6 on the road. Trailing by three touchdowns in the third quarter, OSU battled back but never had much of a chance in the closing seconds.
OSU’s first loss in Fort Worth in a Big 12 game was in 2014. Entering the game on a five-game winning streak, OSU’s abysmal 42-9 loss started a five-game losing streak in another of the most disappointing seasons under Mike Gundy.
OSU’s only win was in 2016 in Mason Rudolph’s lone road game against TCU. Chris Carson and Justice Hill stole the show, combining for 300 yards on the ground in a 31-6 blowout.
With Ollie Gordon in the backfield on Saturday, OSU might need a similar outing to avoid a 3-7 record.
