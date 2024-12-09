Chuba Hubbard has First 1,000-Yard Season of NFL Career
Former Oklahoma State Cowboy Chuba Hubbard was fascinating during his time with the Pokes. He wrapped up his OSU career with 3,459 rushing yards and 33 rushing touchdowns on 585 carries. All of those numbers rank in the top 10 in the Cowboys record books.
His yards per carry and yards per game numbers also ranked among the top 10 players in the history of the Big 12. He was an All-American and Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in his sophomore season with the Cowboys. He had a junior season slowed by injury and entered the NFL Draft following his junior season.
Now Hubbard is having his best season as a pro for the Carolina Panthers. He hit a milestone on Sunday that has only been reached eight times by six different players in franchise history.
Hubbard rushed for 92 yards against the Philadelphia Eagles, giving him over 1,000 rushing yards for the season. It is the first 1,000-yard rushing season for Hubbard during his four-year NFL career.
Hubbard is the sixth different running back to accomplish the feat. Christian McCaffrey (2018, 2019), DeAngelo Williams (2008, 2009), Johnathan Stewart (2009), Stephen Davis (2003), and Anthony Johnson (1996) are the other Carolina running backs to hit 1,000 yards rushing in a single season.
He may be one of the biggest surprises at running back this season in the NFL. He is 6th in the NFL this season with his 1,011 rushing yards and tied for 12th in touchdowns with eight on the year. Hubbard has really come alive in his last five games. He has rushed 418 yards and five touchdowns in the last five games. Hubbard is predicted to crack 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Panthers this season.
Hubbard also became only the second Canadian born football player to rush for over 1,000 yards during an NFL season. The only other Canadian player to rush for a thousand was Rueben Mayes who rushed for 1,353 yards for the New Orleans Saints in 1986.
