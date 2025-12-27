Seahawks vs. Panthers Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 17
A major NFC matchup takes place in Week 17, as the No. 1-seeded Seattle Seahawks hit the road to play Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers, who currently hold the top spot in the NFC South.
Carolina could clinch the NFC South with an upset win and a Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss to Miami, but it’s more than likely that Carolina's playoff hopes come down to a head-to-head battle with Tampa Bay in Week 18.
While the Panthers have been up and down all season, they do have some intriguing players to bet on in the prop market, including Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite Tetairoa McMillan. The rookie has found the end zone in four of his last five games, scoring five times over that stretch.
On the Seattle side, it has the Offensive Player of the Year favorite in Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who has torched opposing defenses all season long. Can he have a big game against a Carolina secondary that is just 25th in the NFL in EPA/Pass?
Here’s a breakdown of my favorite props and anytime touchdown scorer picks for this Week 17 matchup.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Seahawks vs. Panthers
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba OVER 90.5 Receiving Yards (-111)
- Tetairoa McMillan Anytime TD (+195)
- Bryce Young to Throw an Interception (-149)
Jaxon Smith-Njigba OVER 90.5 Receiving Yards (-111)
This season, Smith-Njigba is averaging over 109 receiving yards per game, and he should be able to take advantage of this Panthers defense that ranks in the bottom half of the league in EPA/Pass.
JSN has cleared 90.5 receiving yards in 13 of his 15 games in the 2025 season, and he’s caught at least seven passes in three games in row after falling short of this line against the Minnesota Vikings.
It’s pretty shocking to see Smith-Njigba at this low of a number, even though it’s one of the higher yardage props in the NFL on Sunday. He should be able to have a big game against Carolina, which is in the middle of the league in passing yards allowed this season.
Tetairoa McMillan Anytime TD (+195)
McMillan’s nose for the end zone has been evident in recent weeks, and it’s clear that Bryce Young is looking his way often when the team is in the red zone.
While the rookie had just five catches from Week 13 through Week 15, he ended up catching six of his 10 targets against the Bucs in Week 17, finding the end zone once again.
The Seahawks are a tough pass defense – 10th in the NFL in EPA/Pass – but McMillan deserves consideration at nearly 2/1 to score on Sunday.
This season, McMillan has 65 receptions for 924 yards and seven scores, leading this Carolina passing game just about every week.
Bryce Young to Throw an Interception (-149)
This is a really tough matchup for Bryce Young, as the Seattle defense is fifth in the league in interceptions (16) in the 2025 campaign.
Young has done a pretty decent job taking care of the ball this season, but he’s still been picked nine times overall. The former No. 1 overall pick is completing just 63.5 percent of his passes, so there’s certainly room for the Seahawks to make a big play against Young.
Overall, the Seattle defense is fourth in EPA/Play and fourth in success rate. I don’t mind backing them to force a key turnover in this matchup.
