Oklahoma State Cowboys Football Updates Depth Chart for Week 8 vs. Colorado

The Oklahoma State Cowboys will be looking to bounce back from a loss for the second time this season when they face Colorado on Saturday.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Boone Pickens Stadium with the game set for FS1. It’s a homecoming game for the Cowboys.

Oklahoma State (4-2, 2-1 in Big 12) had not lost in four straight games before falling to Houston, 35-32, on Saturday. The Cowboys lost their Top 25 ranking in both polls but still have realistic hopes of remaining in contention for the Big 12 Championship game with six games remaining. But with three Big 12 teams in the AP Top 10, the Cowboys likely need to run the table to have a shot.

Colorado (2-4, 0-3) has lost four games since starting 0-2 under fourth-year head coach Deion Sanders. The Buffaloes pushed the Utah Utes to the limit on Saturday before losing, 27-24.

Here is the updated depth chart for Oklahoma State going into the game.

Oklahoma State Cowboys Depth Chart: Week 8 vs. Colorado

Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offense

Left Tackle

77 Ashton Lepo (6-7; 320; RSr.; Grand Haven, MI)

-or- 67 Braydon Nelson (6-4; 327; Jr.; Kilgore, TX)

-or- 70 Shaun Torgeson (6-4; 302; RSo.; Ventura, CA)

Left Guard

54 Johnny Dickson III (6-2; 317; RSr.; Corpus Christi, TX)

-or- 76 Desmond Magiya (6-4; 333; RJr.; McKinney, TX)

Center

56 Tyler Mercer (6-4; 300; RSo.; Prosper, TX)

66 Louie Canepa (6-3; 299; RSr.; Napa, CA)

Right Guard

68 Joseph Hanson (6-4; 302; Sr.; Niceville, FL)

75 Jakobe Sanders (6-2; 327; RJr.; Stillwater, OK)

Right Tackle

77 Ashton Lepo (6-7; 320; RSr.; Grand Haven, MI)

-or- 67 Braydon Nelson (6-4; 327; Jr.; Kilgore, TX)

-or- 70 Shaun Torgeson (6-4; 302; RSo.; Ventura, CA)

Z Receiver

2 Chris Barnes (5-7; 169; RSo.; Houston, TX)

3 Terrence Lewis (5-11; 170; So.; Brenham, TX)

X Receiver

0 Justin Bowick (6-5; 209; RSr.; Atlanta, GA)

11 Rodney Harris II (6-1; 207; RSr.; Cincinnati, OH)

Y Receiver

1 Miles Coleman (5-6; 158; Jr.; Austin, TX)

-or- 10 Wyatt Young (6-0; 199; Jr.; Katy, TX)

Tight End

44 Carson Kolb (6-4; 235; RSo.; Scottsdale, AZ)

-or- 45 Morgan McPhaul (6-2; 265; RSr.; Kinston, NC)

88 Bodie Boydstun (6-5; 239; RJr.; Enid, OK)

-or- 81 Donovan Green (6-3; 238; RSr.; Houston, TX)

-or- 23 Oscar Hammond (6-3; 243; RSr.; Collinsville, OK)

Running Back

24 Caleb Hawkins (6-0; 219; So.; Shawnee, OK)

25 Ayo Adeyi (5-7; 194; RSr.; Mansfield, TX)

-or- 6 Tre Page III (5-8; 184; RSo.; Atlanta, GA)

Quarterback

17 Drew Mestemaker (6-3; 215; RSo.; Austin, TX)

9 Grant Jordan (6-2; 217; RSr.; New Orleans, LA)

-or- 8 Broderick Vehrs (5-11; 205; Fr.; Gilbert, AZ)

Defense

Oklahoma State’s Ethan Wesloski. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

End

95 Jaleel Johnson (6-4; 270; RSr.; Oklahoma City, OK)

0 Malik Charles (6-3; 284; RSr.; Tempe, AZ)

-or- 11 Keviyan Huddleston (6-4; 269; RJr.; Tyler, TX)

Nose Tackle

92 Jerry Lawson (6-1; 312; Sr.; Breckenridge, TX)

5 Saadiq Clements (6-4; 310; RJr.; Henderson, KY)

-or- 98 Luke Webb (6-3; 311; RSo.; Deer Park, TX)

Defensive Tackle

99 Iman Oates (6-3; 315; RSr.; Tulsa, OK)

-or- 94 Braylon Rigsby (6-3; 283; RJr.; Woodville, TX)

88 Landon Dean (6-5; 290; RSr.; Frontenac, KS)

-or- 45 Enai White (6-5; 300; RSr.; Philadelphia, PA)

Rush End

10 James Williams (6-5; 256; RSr.; Kansas City, MO)

87 DeSean Brown (6-2; 266; RSr.; Del City, OK)

-or- 19 DJ Jackson Jr. (6-4; 243; Sr.; Atlanta, GA)

-or- 31 Billy Walton III (6-3; 253; RSo.; Dallas, TX)

SAM Linebacker

32 Ethan Wesloski (6-1; 234; RSr.; McKinney, TX)

30 Trip White (6-3; 234; RSr.; Little Rock, AR)

MIKE Linebacker

3 Tate Romney (6-1; 223; RSr.; Chandler, AZ)

20 Taurean Davis (6-1; 231; Jr.; Quitman County, MS)

WILL Linebacker

2 Isaiah Chisom (6-0; 234; RJr.; Palmdale, CA)

50 Gunnar Wilson (6-2; 217; RSo.; Melissa, TX)

Boundary Safety

18 Mose Phillips III (6-2; 196; Sr.; Nashville, TN)

1 Evan Jackson (5-11; 188; Sr.; Houston, TX)

Free Safety

7 Quinton Hammonds (6-1; 206; Jr.; Allen, TX)

25 Markeith Williams (6-2; 175; RSr.; Orlando, FL)

Nickel Back

6 Christian Bodnar (6-0; 188; RJr.; Tampa, FL)

12 Cameron Epps (6-2; 207; RSr.; St. Louis, MO)

-or- 27 Vincent Holmes (6-0; 192; RJr.; San Jacinto, CA)

Cornerback

9 LaDainian Fields (6-1; 176; RSo.; Del City, OK)

-or- 14 Kobi Foreman (5-10; 175; So.; Dallas, TX)

Cornerback

13 Trudell Berry (6-1; 196; RSr.; Baytown, TX)

-or- 4 Mo Horn (5-11; 183; RSr.; Tulsa, OK)

-or- 8 Kollin Lewis (5-10; 188; RJr.; Gladewater, TX)

Specialists

Oklahoma State's Lachie Pozzobon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Punter

37 Lachie Pozzobon (6-4; 182; So.; Melbourne, VIC, Australia)

85 Nate Ost (6-2; 198; RSr.; Akron, OH)

Kicker

16 Sam Keltner (5-10; 185; RSo.; Keller, TX)

49 Joseph Kim (5-9; 196; RJr.; Lawton, OK)

Kickoffs

49 Joseph Kim (5-9; 196; RJr.; Lawton, OK)

16 Sam Keltner (5-10; 185; RSo.; Keller, TX)

Long Snapper

42 Caden Yates (6-1; 223; RJr.; Argyle, TX)

48 Nolan Akins (6-1; 198; RFr.; Flower Mound, TX)

Holder

85 Nate Ost (6-2; 198; RSr.; Akron, OH)

37 Lachie Pozzobon (6-4; 182; So.; Melbourne, VIC, Australia)

Kick Returner

2 Chris Barnes (5-7; 169; RSo.; Houston, TX)

1 Miles Coleman (5-6; 158; Jr.; Austin, TX)

Punt Returner

1 Miles Coleman (5-6; 158; Jr.; Austin, TX)

36 Bobby Deal Jr. (6-1; 190; RJr.; El Paso, TX)