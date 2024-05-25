Could Oklahoma State Host ESPN's College GameDay in 2024?
ESPN's College GameDay is a staple in the world of college football. Every Saturday, fans around the nation wake up and put on the college football show hours before the first game kicks off, and they do so for good reason.
The show has already revealed its Week 1 destination, as the crew will be headed to Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M. Adding Nick Saban -- a legendary college football head coach -- to an already star-studded lineup of analysts, it'll be a good season for viewers to tune into the show.
Could Oklahoma State be the host site of the show during the 2024 college football season? College GameDay typically follows the most storied programs, those often in the hunt for a National Championship in any given season.
247Sports speculated on which matchup the show will follow in each week of the 2024 college football season. Cowboys fans should have some hope, as 247Sports' Brad Crawford predicted the show to be in Stillwater during Week 4 as Oklahoma State hosts Utah in a potentially entertaining matchup.
"A potential Big 12 Championship preview, Oklahoma State last hosted College GameDay on Nov. 4, 2017 and is 1-8 all-time in the featured game of the weekend. USC at Michigan is another worthy option, but since that one is being billed as one of the top games on CBS's new Big Ten slate, ESPN will likely avoid. Oklahoma State welcomes back all of its talent offensively including Ollie Gordon in the backfield while Utah gets its first taste of Big 12 action with a challenging road matchup," Crawford wrote.
As Crawford alluded to, the Cowboys have a Heisman-level talent in Gordon -- the reigning Doak Walker Award winner. The program could also very well be back in the Big 12 title game, maybe even playing Utah.
The matchup is going to be entertaining, and two incredibly consistent programs will be going head-to-head in a tough environment in Stillwater.
