Five Things We Learned in Oklahoma State’s 35-32 Loss to Houston

STILLWATER, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Cowboys were hoping to remain undefeated in the Big 12 Conference — but the Houston Cougars wouldn’t cooperate.

The Cowboys (4-2, 2-1 in Big 12) fell to the Cougars (6-1, 3-1), 35-32, on Saturday, handing Oklahoma State its first Big 12 loss of the season. It was a competitive game but there were some real rough edges to how OSU played.

Here are the five things we learned from Saturday’s game.

The Cowboys’ Red Zone Problems Persist

Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Wyatt Young. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there is any single issue the Oklahoma State offense has is its consistent inability to score touchdowns in the red zone. Given the talent and the scheme, it’s almost maddening.

It was a problem again on Saturday against Houston. Oklahoma State was 4-for-5 in the red zone. But one drive ended with a field goal, and another ended on downs. That possession, in the first quarter, may have proved the difference between overtime and losing. Has OSU kicked a field goal there, the game would have been tied at the end of regulation.

The other three possession inside Houston’s 20-yard line became touchdowns. OSU’s red zone offense was ranked No. 66 in the country at 86.2% entering the game. But that’s just based on getting points. When one considers the number of field goals the Cowboys are settling for inside the 20-yard line, the percentage is closer to 50%.

There’s a reason head coach Eric Morris is settling for field goals right now — the offense sputters inside the 20. Until the Cowboys fix that consistently, they may have a ceiling on how productive this offense can be — and it’s already plenty productive.

Caleb Hawkins is Underappreciated

Caleb Hawkins takes it 66 yards to the HOUSE for @CowboyFB 🏠 pic.twitter.com/I4YOoUHCCD — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 18, 2026

Maybe not by Oklahoma State fans, but certainly the country. When one thinks of previous Air Raid offenses, the missing ingredient has been the run game. Morris talked about that in the preseason, including the research he did on championship teams and how the correlation between the run game and winning games matters.

That’s what makes Caleb Hawkins so important to Oklahoma State. Morris and Hawkins’ teammates know it. But he showed it off again on Saturday.

Hawkins caught seven passes for 125 yards and a touchdown, a 66-yarder on a wheel route. The Cowboys needed his pass-catching and that opened the rest of the passing game. He also grinded out 68 yards against a tough Houston run defense.

At the halfway point of the season Hawkins has 592 yards rushing with two scores and 200 yards receiving with a touchdown. With 792 yards he’s on pace for 1,584 total yards. He’s just a sophomore.

Drew Mestemaker is the trigger man for this offense. But Hawkins helps move the big rocks and doesn’t get enough praise for it.

The Secondary is a Mess

Houston, we have a pick



📺: FOX | @FieldsLadainian pic.twitter.com/NISdu465xc — OSU Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) October 17, 2026

This was a highly problematic game for the secondary. The crazy thing is it started with LaDainian Fields’ interception in the first quarter. After that? It was hard to find much good.

Houston quarterback Conner Weigman torched them for 343 yards and five touchdowns. Pass defense is never all on the secondary. Pass rush is part of it too. And the defensive line didn’t get enough pressure on Weigman. But the secondary had far too many coverage breakdowns.

Houston had 15 big plays in the pass game, defined by plays of 15 or more yards. Two of them were touchdowns of 21 yards and 48 yards. The 48-yarder was particularly bad. Koby Young had his defender beat by yards.

I think the unit missed safety Mose Phillips III on Saturday. But I don’t think he would have solved what ailed this unit. The scheme was no different than past weeks. The way the secondary executed and handed off coverage was. It’s the sort of game that could lead to playing time changes next week.

The Cowboys Can Hang

Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Eric Morris. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston entered the season as one of four teams that I felt were legitimate contenders to reach the Big 12 Championship Game. The Cougars had plenty on the line. They’re head to Utah next week and needed this win to stay in the race after already losing to Texas Tech. Coach Willie Fritz has built a great team that could be in this race until the end.

Even though the Cowboys lost, they should take something away from this. This team has the talent to hang with anyone in the league. OSU did not play its best game. The defense gave up more than 500 yards. But the offense kept the Cowboys in the game until the end.

The schedule is favorable the next three weeks — Colorado at home, followed by road trips to Iowa State and Kansas State. Win those three games and that Nov. 14 matchup with Texas Tech becomes a huge game.

There is still a path to an unexpectedly great season for Oklahoma State. Pushing Houston to the final gun proved it.

It May Be Bradyon Nelson Time

Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) celebrates with offensive line Shaun Torgeson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For two weeks the Oklahoma State Cowboys have not used left tackle Braydon Nelson much. There are a couple of reasons. Nelson is working back from knee surgery and still may not be 100%. The second is that Shaun Torgeson has played so well at left tackle that displacing him would be disrespectful to his hard work.

The time may be now for a reshuffle — if Nelson is up to a full workload. Torgeson’s pass blocking grade from Pro Football Focus was awful (34.4). It was his second-worst game of the season and the second time his score dropped in as many weeks. He allowed a sack of Mestemaker that led to a fumble. Fortunately, Torgeson picked up the ball and ran three yards.

This doesn’t mean the Cowboys shouldn’t use Torgeson or even start him. But, tag-teaming Nelson and Torgeson against Colorado may be an opportunity to see if Nelson is ready for a bigger share of playing time and keep both linemen fresh. It might also improve the pass protection on the left side.