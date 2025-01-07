Former UCLA Bruin Jaylin Davies Commits to Oklahoma State
The Oklahoma State Cowboys have been busy this week as they continued to address major defensive needs by way of the transfer portal. The Cowboy coaching staff was active on Monday, landing a pair of potential key contributors on Monday.
The Pokes landed a defensive commitment on Monday from a defensive back who has the skills to come in and be a starter on the secondary. Jaylin Davies is a redshirt senior who played for UCLA a season ago and announced his commitment to Oklahoma State on Monday.
In four seasons of college football (one at Oregon and the past three at UCLA), Davies has recorded 108 tackles, two tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, four interceptions, 11 pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Davies’ commitment comes after he took at visit to Stillwater this past weekend.
Davies played high school ball at the heralded Mater Dei High School. He was a four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class, listed as the No. 152 player in the country in 247Sports’ Composite ranking. An Under Armor All-American, Davies initially picked Oregon over offers from Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, Texas, USC, Florida State and others.
Davies kicked off his career with the Oregon Ducks, where he had a solid showing before making the move to UCLA. He played all 13 games this season and climbed into the starting lineup in the Bruins' final four games of the season.
During the 2023 season he ended up making a career-high 43 total tackles to go with a tackle for loss, an interception and a career-high six PBUs. He played in all 12 of UCLA’s games this past season, making eight starts. In 2024, he had 30 tackles, a tackle for loss and two pass breakups.
Davies also announced offers from Nebraska, Northwestern and Mississippi State. Davies becomes the sixth DB to transfer to Stillwater, joining two traditional portal transfers and three players from the junior college ranks
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.