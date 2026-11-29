STILLWATER, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Cowboys had to go to double overtime to claim a win this weekend.

Oklahoma State (8-4, 6-3 in Big 12) beat Kansas, 49-47, in double overtime on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium to finish off a seven-win turnaround from a season ago. The game ended with the Cowboys’ defense stopping the Jayhawks (4-8, 2-7) on a two-point conversation that would have sent the game to a third overtime.

Here are four immediate takeaways from Saturday’s game.

Caleb Hawkins’ Impressive Half But …

The Cowboys scored their first touchdown of the game on a 75-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Drew Mestemaker to running back Caleb Hawkins. It was an impressive pass from Mestemaker, who had traffic around him in the pocket and an offensive lineman directly in his line of sight. He threaded a needle to Hawkins, who split two defenders for the touchdown.

Shortly after that, Cowboys play-by-play voice Dave Hunziker pointed out that Oklahoma State’s three longest passing receptions of the season belonged to Hawkins. Along with the 75-yarder, he had a 66-yard touchdown reception against Houston and then a 59-yard touchdown reception against Iowa State.

He rushed for 69 yards and had four receptions for 89 yards for two total touchdowns in what turned out to be a short night for him. After he returned to the field for the second half, he didn’t have his helmet or gloves, per Cowboys Radio Network’s Deion Imade. He had a black wrap on his right wrist and hand. Expect Cowboys head coach Eric Morris to address it after the game.

But, it just shows how indispensable he’s become to the offense since he became more involved in the passing game against Houston. He has 1,937 yards rushing and receiving and had he continued, there’s little doubt he would have passed the 2,000-yard mark for the season.

William Mason took his reps in the second half and gave the Cowboys plenty of positive plays, finishing the game with xxx rushing yards. Mason will be back next season to back up Hawkins, assuming he doesn’t decide to transfer.

The Run Stopping Problem

Whether it’s player development, the transfer portal or new recruits, the Cowboys are going to have to get better at stopping the run in 2027.

The Jayhawks throttled the Cowboys for 214 rushing yards in the first half, with running back Yasin Willis rushing for 100 yards and a touchdown while quarterback Isaiah Marshall rushed for 91 yards and two scores. Marshall’s game continued Oklahoma State’s issues with dual-threat quarterbacks this season (see Hawkins, Michael Jr., Weigman, Conner, and Castellanos, Thomas).

While Oklahoma State’s defensive is certainly statistically better than a season ago, the run defense has been the weakness. The defense entered the game No. 83 in the country in rushing defense, giving up 151.2 yards per game.

If you’re looking at the two teams that will play in the Big 12 Championship game, those teams are in the Top 40 in rushing defense. Utah is No. 22, allowing 111.1 yards per game, and Texas Tech is No. 37 with a 123.5 yards per game.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Oklahoma State wants to make the jump to being a College Football Playoff team in Year 2 under Eric Morris. To get there, the Cowboys need to get better against the run and against dual-threat quarterbacks.

Kansas finished the game with 360 yards rushing.

The Turnover Turning Point

The Cowboys were having trouble with the Jayhawks in the first half. The defense just couldn’t slow Kansas down and quarterback Isaiah Marshall was pulling off big plays on the ground and in the air. One big pass play that turned into a turnover sparked the Cowboys into the driver’s seat.

With 6:18 left in the second quarter Marshall went deep against to Nahzae Cox, who caught the ball at the Cowboys 28. He might not have scored but it was going to take a big effort from OSU safety Markeith Williams to stop. He didn’t stop him. He forced him to fumble, and cornerback Mo Horn recovered it at the Cowboys 26-yard line with 6:09 left.

It was the first time the Cowboys had stopped the Jayhawks since forcing a game-opening punt by KU. It turned into only a field goal for OSU, but the momentum clearly shifted.

Kansas answered the field goal with a field goal of its own to take a 24-17 lead. Then Oklahoma State scored 17 unanswered points — a Sam Keltner field goal, followed by a 52-yard touchdown reception by Wyatt Young and a 6-yard touchdown reception by Terrence Lewis to give OSU a 34-24 lead midway through the third quarter.

The game wasn’t over. But the sequence put the Cowboys back in control of the contest, all thanks to a turnover created by one of Oklahoma State’s many seniors or fifth-year players on senior day.

That Chris Barnes Catch

Chris Barnes has had a tough season for, his first in Stillwater. He began the season as a featured receiver in the offense and had seven catches in his first two games. But a shoulder injury slowed him down and he missed the Murray State game.

After he returned for the West Virginia game on Sept. 26 he’s had just six receptions. Much of his playing time has gone to Terrence Lewis, who has been excellent in that position all season. But Barnes made one of the more intriguing catches of the game while Lewis was having his ankles retaped after a special teams play.

Mestemaker was looking for a receiver deep down the middle when his pass was tipped by a Kansas defender, one of two around Barnes, who was the intended receiver. The tipped pass ended up in Barnes’ area, as he had to adjust his body to make the catch in Jayhawks territory. It was Barnes’ first catch of the game. He ended up with four catches for 78 yards and a score, with the touchdown coming in overtime.

It’s been a rough season for the Wake Forest transfer, who caught more than 30 passes for the Demon Deacons last season. He’s remained productive on special teams but has seen his playing time at wide receiver dip. With many of his “type” of receivers expected back in 2027, it’s not out of the realm that he may consider transferring.

However, that catch showed just how quickly fortunes can change in the Air Raid offense for a player like Barnes.