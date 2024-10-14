Game Time Announced for Oklahoma State at Baylor
Oklahoma State is set for its second streaming-only game of the 2024 season.
On Monday, the Big 12 announced TV times and designations for two of its seven Week 9 contests. OSU’s matchup at Baylor was one of the two announced, with the Cowboys’ Oct. 26 game in Waco set for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff on ESPN+.
OSU’s season opener against South Dakota State was also an ESPN+ exclusive and was expected to be the final streaming exclusive game on OSU’s slate. However, as things have taken a turn after the start of conference play, this could be a trend for OSU.
OSU did not play against Baylor last season with a 14-team league but will renew its series in a couple of weeks. OSU has won its past two trips to Waco, beating the Bears with ease in 2022 and 2020.
Of course, this matchup will not be as highly anticipated as some of the others in the past decade. Entering Week 8, OSU and Baylor are two of the Big 12’s only three teams without a conference win. Considering that OSU plays at BYU and Baylor plays at Texas Tech this weekend, their matchup could easily feature two teams sitting at 0-4 in Big 12 play.
While Baylor’s placement near the bottom of the conference is not a surprise, OSU was expected to compete for a Big 12 title and a spot in the College Football Playoff. Although those goals are out the window, OSU’s game at Baylor presents a golden opportunity to get a Big 12 win and one step closer to bowl eligibility.
Although OSU has won in its past two trips to Waco, it dropped its previous four games at Baylor. With a potential season-saving win on the line, this should be a hard-fought contest.
READ MORE: Oklahoma State Reevaluating Starting QB: ‘We’re Working All of Our Guys’
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.