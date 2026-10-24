Oklahoma State RB Target Racking Up Airline Miles to Visit for Colorado Game

Oklahoma State’s recruiting efforts have kept them in the regional area. That changes a bit on Saturday.

Per Rivals (subscription required), one of the players set to make an official visit on Saturday for the Colorado game is a running back named Chrystian Ervin. The 5-10, 205-pound running back plays at Silas High School in Tacoma, Wash. Yep, Irvin is flying in for this weekend's visit and it isn't his first far-flung trip this recruiting cycle.

But flying in a recruit from Washington State represents a level up for Oklahoma State’s efforts to put together a great class for 2028. And Ervin could be an important piece of that puzzle.

Chrystian Ervin’s OSU Fit

Part of recruiting is about planning for every eventuality. For Oklahoma State, as much focus as there is on having to potentially replace quarterback Drew Mestemaker after this season, the Cowboys must contemplate replacing running back Caleb Hawkins after the 2027 season.

Hawkins will have three years in college football by the end of the 2027 season and will be eligible for the NFL Draft. If he continues to produce the way he's producing now, Hawkins may make the jump.

By that point he will have proven everything NFL scouts need to see. It's possible he will have put together three straight 1,000-yard seasons and positioned himself as a potential first-round pick. Hawkins’ success could be Oklahoma State’s success on the recruiting trail.

While the Air Raid is known as a pass friendly offense, head coach Eric Morris has proven with Hawkins that the offense is run friendly. For Ervin, that's an important factor to consider. His body type aligns with Hawkins, who is 6-0 and 219 pounds. Ervin can grow that with more than a year of high school remaining.

Ervin has been working the trail this moth and this is not his first trip to the state of Texas. According to his social media page he's already visited Washington State and UTEP and has another visit to Eastern Washington at the end of the month.

Per 247 Sports (subscription required), He only has one offer and that's from Kansas State. Several other schools have shown interest in him including Alabama.

According to his stats at MaxPreps.com, he only has 204 rushing yards in three games. The rub? He’s only rushed the ball 34 times so he’s averaging six yards per carry. He has scored once.

It's possible Ervin leaves Stillwater this weekend with an offer from the coaching staff. If Hawkins has a big game against Colorado that could leave a big impression on the junior.