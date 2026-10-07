Oklahoma State Make Significant Depth Chart Change for Week 6 vs. UCF

The Oklahoma State Cowboys haven’t played a game since they beat West Virginia on Sept. 26. Now, they’re diving back into Big 12 play.

The No. 18 Cowboys (3-1, 1-0 in Big 12) host the UCF Knights (3-2, 1-1) at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium in a game that will be broadcast on ESPN2.

The Cowboys released their depth chart ahead of the game and the only changes were at the tackle positions. The Cowboys listed Ashton Lepo, Braydon Nelson and Shaun Torgeson at both left tackle and right tackle. That pushed Desmond Magiay back to being back up at left guard and freshman Ja’Qwon Evans off the depth chart at right tackle.

Earlier Tuesday, head coach Eric Morris said that he expects Nelson to be available on Saturday against the Knights.

Oklahoma State enters the game on a three-game winning streak for the first time in two years. Saturday will be OSU’s first game as a ranked team in two years. The Cowboys are also one of five Big 12 teams without a loss in league play.

The Knights enter the game coming off a 27-17 loss to Houston, one that dropped them to .500 in league action. The game will be their first in Stillwater. UCF has beaten Oklahoma State twice, with both games in Orlando since they joined the Big 12.

OSU released its depth chart for the game.

Oklahoma State Cowboys Depth Chart: Week 6 vs. UCF

Offense

Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Wyatt Young. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Left Tackle

Ashton Lepo (6-7; 320; RSr.; Grand Haven, MI)

-or- 67 Braydon Nelson (6-4, 327; Jr., Kilgore, TX)

-or- 70 Shaun Torgeson (6-4; 302; RSo.; Ventura, CA)

Left Guard

54 Johnny Dickson III (6-2; 317; RSr.; Corpus Christi, TX)

-or- 76 Desmond Magiya (6-4; 333; RJr.; McKinney, TX)

Center

56 Tyler Mercer (6-4; 300; RSo.; Prosper, TX)

66 Louie Canepa (6-3; 299; RSr.; Napa, CA)

Right Guard

68 Joseph Hanson (6-4; 302; Sr.; Niceville, FL)

75 Jakobe Sanders (6-2; 327; RJr.; Stillwater, OK)

Right Tackle

Ashton Lepo (6-7; 320; RSr.; Grand Haven, MI)

-or- 67 Braydon Nelson (6-4, 327; Jr., Kilgore, TX)

-or- 70 Shaun Torgeson (6-4; 302; RSo.; Ventura, CA)

Z Receiver

2 Chris Barnes (5-7; 169; RSo.; Houston, TX)

3 Terrence Lewis (5-11; 170; So.; Brenham, TX)

X Receiver

0 Justin Bowick (6-5; 209; RSr.; Atlanta, GA)

11 Rodney Harris II (6-1; 207; RSr.; Cincinnati, OH)

Y Receiver

1 Miles Coleman (5-6; 158; Jr.; Austin, TX)

-or- 10 Wyatt Young (6-0; 199; Jr.; Katy, TX)

Tight End

44 Carson Kolb (6-4; 235; RSo.; Scottsdale, AZ)

-or- 45 Morgan McPhaul (6-2; 265; RSr.; Kinston, NC)

88 Bodie Boydstun (6-5; 239; RJr.; Enid, OK)

-or- 81 Donovan Green (6-3; 238; RSr.; Houston, TX)

-or- 23 Oscar Hammond (6-3; 243; RSr.; Collinsville, OK)

Running Back

24 Caleb Hawkins (6-0; 219; So.; Shawnee, OK)

25 Ayo Adeyi (5-7; 194; RSr.; Mansfield, TX)

-or- 6 Tre Page III (5-8; 184; RSo.; Atlanta, GA)

Quarterback

17 Drew Mestemaker (6-3; 215; RSo.; Austin, TX)

9 Grant Jordan (6-2; 217; RSr.; New Orleans, LA)

-or- 8 Broderick Vehrs (5-11; 205; Fr.; Gilbert, AZ)

Defense

Oklahoma State Cowboys linebacker Tate Romney. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

End

95 Jaleel Johnson (6-4; 270; RSr.; Oklahoma City, OK)

0 Malik Charles (6-3; 284; RSr.; Tempe, AZ)

-or- 11 Keviyan Huddleston (6-4; 269; RJr.; Tyler, TX)

Nose Tackle

92 Jerry Lawson (6-1; 312; Sr.; Breckenridge, TX)

5 Saadiq Clements (6-4; 310; RJr.; Henderson, KY)

-or- 98 Luke Webb (6-3; 311; RSo.; Deer Park, TX)

Defensive Tackle

99 Iman Oates (6-3; 315; RSr.; Tulsa, OK)

-or- 94 Braylon Rigsby (6-3; 283; RJr.; Woodville, TX)

88 Landon Dean (6-5; 290; RSr.; Frontenac, KS)

-or- 45 Enai White (6-5; 300; RSr.; Philadelphia, PA)

Rush End

10 James Williams (6-5; 256; RSr.; Kansas City, MO)

87 DeSean Brown (6-2; 266; RSr.; Del City, OK)

-or- 19 DJ Jackson Jr. (6-4; 243; Sr.; Atlanta, GA)

-or- 31 Billy Walton III (6-3; 253; RSo.; Dallas, TX)

SAM Linebacker

32 Ethan Wesloski (6-1; 234; RSr.; McKinney, TX)

30 Trip White (6-3; 234; RSr.; Little Rock, AR)

MIKE Linebacker

3 Tate Romney (6-1; 223; RSr.; Chandler, AZ)

20 Taurean Davis (6-1; 231; Jr.; Quitman County, MS)

WILL Linebacker

2 Isaiah Chisom (6-0; 234; RJr.; Palmdale, CA)

50 Gunnar Wilson (6-2; 217; RSo.; Melissa, TX)

Free Safety

18 Mose Phillips III (6-2; 196; Sr.; Nashville, TN)

1 Evan Jackson (5-11; 188; Sr.; Houston, TX)

Strong Safety

7 Quinton Hammonds (6-1; 206; Jr.; Allen, TX)

25 Markeith Williams (6-2; 175; RSr.; Orlando, FL)

Nickel Back

6 Christian Bodnar (6-0; 188; RJr.; Tampa, FL)

12 Cameron Epps (6-2; 207; RSr.; St. Louis, MO)

-or- 27 Vincent Holmes (6-0; 192; RJr.; San Jacinto, CA)

Cornerback

9 LaDainian Fields (6-1; 176; RSo.; Del City, OK)

-or- 14 Kobi Foreman (5-10; 175; So.; Dallas, TX)

Cornerback

13 Trudell Berry (6-1; 196; RSr.; Baytown, TX)

-or- 4 Mo Horn (5-11; 183; RSr.; Tulsa, OK)

-or- 8 Kollin Lewis (5-10; 188; RJr.; Gladewater, TX)

Specialists

Oklahoma State Cowboys kicker Sam Keltner. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Punter

37 Lachie Pozzobon (6-4; 182; So.; Melbourne, VIC, Australia)

85 Nate Ost (6-2; 198; RSr.; Akron, OH)

Kicker

16 Sam Keltner (5-10; 185; RSo.; Keller, TX)

49 Joseph Kim (5-9; 196; RJr.; Lawton, OK)

Kickoffs

49 Joseph Kim (5-9; 196; RJr.; Lawton, OK)

16 Sam Keltner (5-10; 185; RSo.; Keller, TX)

Long Snapper

42 Caden Yates (6-1; 223; RJr.; Argyle, TX)

48 Nolan Akins (6-1; 198; RFr.; Flower Mound, TX)

Holder

85 Nate Ost (6-2; 198; RSr.; Akron, OH)

-or- 37 Lachie Pozzobon (6-4; 182; So.; Melbourne, VIC, Australia)

Kick Returner

2 Chris Barnes (5-7; 169; RSo.; Houston, TX)

1 Miles Coleman (5-6; 158; Jr.; Austin, TX)

Punt Returner

1 Miles Coleman (5-6; 158; Jr.; Austin, TX)

36 Bobby Deal Jr. (6-1; 190; RJr.; El Paso, TX)