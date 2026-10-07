Oklahoma State Make Significant Depth Chart Change for Week 6 vs. UCF
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The Oklahoma State Cowboys haven’t played a game since they beat West Virginia on Sept. 26. Now, they’re diving back into Big 12 play.
The No. 18 Cowboys (3-1, 1-0 in Big 12) host the UCF Knights (3-2, 1-1) at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium in a game that will be broadcast on ESPN2.
The Cowboys released their depth chart ahead of the game and the only changes were at the tackle positions. The Cowboys listed Ashton Lepo, Braydon Nelson and Shaun Torgeson at both left tackle and right tackle. That pushed Desmond Magiay back to being back up at left guard and freshman Ja’Qwon Evans off the depth chart at right tackle.
Earlier Tuesday, head coach Eric Morris said that he expects Nelson to be available on Saturday against the Knights.
Oklahoma State enters the game on a three-game winning streak for the first time in two years. Saturday will be OSU’s first game as a ranked team in two years. The Cowboys are also one of five Big 12 teams without a loss in league play.
The Knights enter the game coming off a 27-17 loss to Houston, one that dropped them to .500 in league action. The game will be their first in Stillwater. UCF has beaten Oklahoma State twice, with both games in Orlando since they joined the Big 12.
OSU released its depth chart for the game.
Oklahoma State Cowboys Depth Chart: Week 6 vs. UCF
Offense
Left Tackle
Ashton Lepo (6-7; 320; RSr.; Grand Haven, MI)
-or- 67 Braydon Nelson (6-4, 327; Jr., Kilgore, TX)
-or- 70 Shaun Torgeson (6-4; 302; RSo.; Ventura, CA)
Left Guard
54 Johnny Dickson III (6-2; 317; RSr.; Corpus Christi, TX)
-or- 76 Desmond Magiya (6-4; 333; RJr.; McKinney, TX)
Center
56 Tyler Mercer (6-4; 300; RSo.; Prosper, TX)
66 Louie Canepa (6-3; 299; RSr.; Napa, CA)
Right Guard
68 Joseph Hanson (6-4; 302; Sr.; Niceville, FL)
75 Jakobe Sanders (6-2; 327; RJr.; Stillwater, OK)
Right Tackle
Ashton Lepo (6-7; 320; RSr.; Grand Haven, MI)
-or- 67 Braydon Nelson (6-4, 327; Jr., Kilgore, TX)
-or- 70 Shaun Torgeson (6-4; 302; RSo.; Ventura, CA)
Z Receiver
2 Chris Barnes (5-7; 169; RSo.; Houston, TX)
3 Terrence Lewis (5-11; 170; So.; Brenham, TX)
X Receiver
0 Justin Bowick (6-5; 209; RSr.; Atlanta, GA)
11 Rodney Harris II (6-1; 207; RSr.; Cincinnati, OH)
Y Receiver
1 Miles Coleman (5-6; 158; Jr.; Austin, TX)
-or- 10 Wyatt Young (6-0; 199; Jr.; Katy, TX)
Tight End
44 Carson Kolb (6-4; 235; RSo.; Scottsdale, AZ)
-or- 45 Morgan McPhaul (6-2; 265; RSr.; Kinston, NC)
88 Bodie Boydstun (6-5; 239; RJr.; Enid, OK)
-or- 81 Donovan Green (6-3; 238; RSr.; Houston, TX)
-or- 23 Oscar Hammond (6-3; 243; RSr.; Collinsville, OK)
Running Back
24 Caleb Hawkins (6-0; 219; So.; Shawnee, OK)
25 Ayo Adeyi (5-7; 194; RSr.; Mansfield, TX)
-or- 6 Tre Page III (5-8; 184; RSo.; Atlanta, GA)
Quarterback
17 Drew Mestemaker (6-3; 215; RSo.; Austin, TX)
9 Grant Jordan (6-2; 217; RSr.; New Orleans, LA)
-or- 8 Broderick Vehrs (5-11; 205; Fr.; Gilbert, AZ)
Defense
End
95 Jaleel Johnson (6-4; 270; RSr.; Oklahoma City, OK)
0 Malik Charles (6-3; 284; RSr.; Tempe, AZ)
-or- 11 Keviyan Huddleston (6-4; 269; RJr.; Tyler, TX)
Nose Tackle
92 Jerry Lawson (6-1; 312; Sr.; Breckenridge, TX)
5 Saadiq Clements (6-4; 310; RJr.; Henderson, KY)
-or- 98 Luke Webb (6-3; 311; RSo.; Deer Park, TX)
Defensive Tackle
99 Iman Oates (6-3; 315; RSr.; Tulsa, OK)
-or- 94 Braylon Rigsby (6-3; 283; RJr.; Woodville, TX)
88 Landon Dean (6-5; 290; RSr.; Frontenac, KS)
-or- 45 Enai White (6-5; 300; RSr.; Philadelphia, PA)
Rush End
10 James Williams (6-5; 256; RSr.; Kansas City, MO)
87 DeSean Brown (6-2; 266; RSr.; Del City, OK)
-or- 19 DJ Jackson Jr. (6-4; 243; Sr.; Atlanta, GA)
-or- 31 Billy Walton III (6-3; 253; RSo.; Dallas, TX)
SAM Linebacker
32 Ethan Wesloski (6-1; 234; RSr.; McKinney, TX)
30 Trip White (6-3; 234; RSr.; Little Rock, AR)
MIKE Linebacker
3 Tate Romney (6-1; 223; RSr.; Chandler, AZ)
20 Taurean Davis (6-1; 231; Jr.; Quitman County, MS)
WILL Linebacker
2 Isaiah Chisom (6-0; 234; RJr.; Palmdale, CA)
50 Gunnar Wilson (6-2; 217; RSo.; Melissa, TX)
Free Safety
18 Mose Phillips III (6-2; 196; Sr.; Nashville, TN)
1 Evan Jackson (5-11; 188; Sr.; Houston, TX)
Strong Safety
7 Quinton Hammonds (6-1; 206; Jr.; Allen, TX)
25 Markeith Williams (6-2; 175; RSr.; Orlando, FL)
Nickel Back
6 Christian Bodnar (6-0; 188; RJr.; Tampa, FL)
12 Cameron Epps (6-2; 207; RSr.; St. Louis, MO)
-or- 27 Vincent Holmes (6-0; 192; RJr.; San Jacinto, CA)
Cornerback
9 LaDainian Fields (6-1; 176; RSo.; Del City, OK)
-or- 14 Kobi Foreman (5-10; 175; So.; Dallas, TX)
Cornerback
13 Trudell Berry (6-1; 196; RSr.; Baytown, TX)
-or- 4 Mo Horn (5-11; 183; RSr.; Tulsa, OK)
-or- 8 Kollin Lewis (5-10; 188; RJr.; Gladewater, TX)
Specialists
Punter
37 Lachie Pozzobon (6-4; 182; So.; Melbourne, VIC, Australia)
85 Nate Ost (6-2; 198; RSr.; Akron, OH)
Kicker
16 Sam Keltner (5-10; 185; RSo.; Keller, TX)
49 Joseph Kim (5-9; 196; RJr.; Lawton, OK)
Kickoffs
49 Joseph Kim (5-9; 196; RJr.; Lawton, OK)
16 Sam Keltner (5-10; 185; RSo.; Keller, TX)
Long Snapper
42 Caden Yates (6-1; 223; RJr.; Argyle, TX)
48 Nolan Akins (6-1; 198; RFr.; Flower Mound, TX)
Holder
85 Nate Ost (6-2; 198; RSr.; Akron, OH)
-or- 37 Lachie Pozzobon (6-4; 182; So.; Melbourne, VIC, Australia)
Kick Returner
2 Chris Barnes (5-7; 169; RSo.; Houston, TX)
1 Miles Coleman (5-6; 158; Jr.; Austin, TX)
Punt Returner
1 Miles Coleman (5-6; 158; Jr.; Austin, TX)
36 Bobby Deal Jr. (6-1; 190; RJr.; El Paso, TX)
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Matthew Postins is the publisher of Oklahoma State on SI. He is an award-winning sports journalist who was formerly the editor of the College Football America Yearbook and covers the Big 12 Conference for Heartland College Sports.Follow PostinsPostcard