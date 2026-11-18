The 2026–27 UEFA Nations League group stage has officially concluded, allowing eight nations to cast their eye toward next year’s quarterfinals.

The fifth edition of the tournament has already served up some tantalizing clashes, especially in League A. England and Spain played out two thrilling duels, Germany collided with historic rivals Netherlands and there was a repeat of the 2006 World Cup final when Italy locked horns with France.

There will be yet more blockbusters during the final eight, which sets the stage for the semifinal and final during the summer of 2027. Portugal, the current holder, is among those seeking another title, even without legendary talisman Cristiano Ronaldo.

But who will the defending champion face in the quarterfinal? Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming draw.

When Is the Nations League Quarterfinal Draw?

Only three nations have previously won the Nations League trophy. | Alex Bierens de Haan/UEFA/Getty Images

It’s not long until the 2026–27 Nations League quarterfinal draw takes place at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

Alongside the relegation/promotion playoffs draw, the matches for the last eight will be decided at 6 a.m. ET (3 a.m. PT, 11 a.m. GMT) on Friday, Nov. 20.

How to Watch the Nations League Quarterfinal Draw

For those interested in keeping tabs on the quarterfinal draw, it’s available to watch for free on UEFA TV, as well as the governing body’s official YouTube channel.

How Does the Nations League Quarterfinal Draw Work?

Each quarterfinalist has three possible opponents. | Kristian Skeie/UEFA/Getty Images

The eight countries in the Nations League quarterfinal draw are those which finished first or second in the four groups of League A.

Teams which finished first in the group stage will be seeded for the draw, meaning they can only play sides which came second—although they’re unable to be drawn against the runner-up from their own group. So, each first-placed nation will have three possible opponents.

For example, England finished first in Group 3 of League A, meaning they will face the team which came second in Group 1, 2 or 4.

Seeded teams will have home advantage for the second leg of the quarterfinal.

Which Teams Have Qualified for the Nations League Quarterfinals?

England and Spain both qualified—but they can’t face one another in the last eight. | Thomas COEX/AFP/Getty Images

From Group A1, it was Zinédine Zidane’s new-look France who took top spot, while its neighbor Belgium also progressed to the last eight after thrashing Italy on the final matchday.

Germany demolished the Netherlands in its finale to take first place despite an iffy group stage, but the Dutch still reached the quarterfinal in second place, beating third-placed Greece on head-to-head record and goal difference.

There were 15-point hauls for England and Spain in Group A3, but it was the former who finished first with a superior goal difference. Its 7–0 thrashing of Croatia, who finished third, came in handy.

Portugal comfortably scooped first under new manager Jorge Jesus, with Erling Haaland’s Norway scraping into the quarterfinal with a 96th-minute, match-winning penalty from the Manchester City striker in its 3–2 win over Demark on Matchday 6.

Team Possible Opponents France Netherlands, Spain, Norway Germany Belgium, Spain, Norway England Belgium, Netherlands, Norway Portugal Belgium, Netherlands, Spain Belgium Germany, England, Portugal Netherlands France, England, Portugal Spain France, Germany, Portugal Norway France, Germany, England

When Will the Nations League Quarterfinals Be Played?

The four Nations League quarterfinals will take place during the next international break, which doesn’t arrive until next year.

First legs will be staged on March 25–27, with the return fixtures played on March 28–30.

The semifinals and final will then be contested in early June.