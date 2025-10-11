How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Houston: Kickoff Time, TV, Streaming and Odds
Oklahoma State is set for another game, and its hopes of reviving this season hang in the balance.
After falling 41-13 to Arizona last week, OSU will be looking to get back on track against Houston, but it will be an uphill battle. With opening starter Hauss Hejny still recovering from a broken foot and Zane Flores set to miss his first game of the season, OSU will call upon wide receiver Sam Jackson V to take over at quarterback, which is the position he started his college career in.
Over the past week, OSU has also seen some more key players enter the transfer portal, leaving the roster even thinner than it already was. As a true underdog again this weekend, OSU will be looking to shock the Big 12 and get its first conference win since 2023.
Everything you need to know:
Game Information: Oklahoma State (1-4, 0-2 Big 12) vs. Houston (4-1, 1-1)
Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 11, at 11 a.m.
Where: Boone Pickens Stadium - Stillwater, OK
TV/Streaming: TNT, Max
Radio: Cowboy Radio Network
Spread: Houston -14.5
Total Points: Over/Under 48.5 Points
Moneyline: Houston -750, Oklahoma State +475
All odds via ESPN Bet
Of all the games remaining on OSU’s schedule, this one seems the most winnable. However, Houston has shown some flashes of impressive play throughout the season and has managed to secure a 4-1 record through these first five games.
According to ESPN’s analytics, OSU has a 19.8% chance to win against the Cougars. While that number would have seemed insultingly low coming into this season, a 1 in 5 chance of an OSU win seems quite generous, given how it’s performed.
Along with OSU’s offense being in a rough spot with neither of its two starting quarterbacks available, the defense will be desperate for some big performances from lesser-known players. Since Mike Gundy’s firing and Todd Grantham’s firing a few days after, OSU’s defense has lost several key players, with Cameron Epps being the latest to enter the portal.
As for Houston, the Cougars have seemingly the best squad of their Big 12 tenure and still have some hope of being a dark-horse conference contender this season. With a potential breakout performance for quarterback Conner Weigman on the way, this matchup could be the catalyst for a second-half Houston run.
