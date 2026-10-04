Oklahoma State Legend Expresses Support for Athletic Director Chad Weiberg

The job security of Oklahoma State athletic director Chad Weiberg has been a hot topic of conversation during the Cowboys’ football bye week.

The Tulsa World’s Berry Tramel (subscription required) wrote earlier this week about the potential for OSU administration to make a move and slide Weiberg out of the role. Understandably, that caught a lot of attention.

Other outlets wrote about it. Oklahoma State fans posted about it on social media. One Cowboys fan even started a drive to contact OSU administration to keep Weiberg, which landed in the hands of one of the football program’s legends, who indicated he was ready to sign.

The Cowboys Legend Supporting Chad Weiberg

Thurman Thomas. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After Carson Cunningham, who hosts the Pistol Guys podcast, posted his most recent comments on the news, one of the replies in his X (formerly Twitter) feed was from a Cowboys fans called @JoeskiPoke, who posted that “Everyone needs to write or call the board of regents and demand Chad stays!”

Cunningham reposted it on his feed with the comment “Let your voice be heard!”

Among those that replied they would be contacting Oklahoma State was legendary running back Thurman Thomas.

“On it, Thanks,” Thomas posted to Cunningham.

Surely the opinion of one of the program’s best all-time players will carry some weight in this situation?

Weiberg is an OSU alum who started his career in administration in corporate sales and donor relations with OSU in 1994. He spent time away from Stillwater from 2004-15 at Kansas State and from 2015-17 with Texas Tech but never left the league’s footprint. He returned to OSU in 2017 as its deputy athletic director and was elevated to athletic director in 2021.

Thomas had an incredible career at Oklahoma State and in the NFL that led him to being inducted in both the College Football Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

In the NFL he spent all but one year of a 13-year career with the Buffalo Bills, where he played in four Super Bowls and rushed for 12,074 yards and 65 touchdowns while catching 472 passes for 4,458 yards and 23 touchdowns. He was the NFL’s Most Valuable Player in 1991 and was named first-team All-Pro twice.

With Oklahoma State he was a consensus all-American once and a first-team All-American another time while earning All-Big Eight Offensive Player of the Year twice and All-Big Eight first team three times. He gained 4,595 yards and scored 78 touchdowns on 898 career carries and his No. 34 is retired by OSU.