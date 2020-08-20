Hubbard and Wallace Named Preseason All-Americans

STILLWATER -- Two members of the Oklahoma State football team have earned All-America status once again before the start of the 2020 season. Chuba Hubbard was tabbed unanimous first-team and Wallace earned second team status by CBS Sports Thursday morning.

Both Hubbard and Wallace earned preseason All-America honors back in June when the Walter Camp Football Foundation released it's annual preseason awards.

Hubbard also received votes for Preseason Player of the Year, along with Clemson running back Travis Etienne, Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger and Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses.

This has been an exciting preseason awards season for both Hubbard and Wallace as they've been added to nearly every preseason position award watch list, as well as both being tabbed preseason first-team All-Big 12. Hubbard was also named the Preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

Hubbard finished the 2019 season as one of the best players in the country. He earned first-team All-Big 12 honors, as well as being named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year by the coaches and the Associated Press and was a unanimous All-America selection. On the season, he rushed for 2,094 yards and 21 touchdowns.

He also led the FBS in rushing yards, rushing yards per game, 200-yard rushing games and all-purpose yards per game.

Wide receiver Tylan Wallace, who was named to the preseason Biletnikoff Award watch list Thursday morning, was also one of the four unanimous picks to make the list.

Wallace, who played in only eight games due to injury, was on pace for a great season. He finished the year with 903 yards and eight touchdowns and despite playing in only eight games, still earned second-team All-Big 12 status due to his performance.