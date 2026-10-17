Key Decisions Oklahoma State Cowboys, Houston Cougars Face After Injury Report

The Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Houston Cougars are preparing for a Saturday showdown with big implications for both teams.

On Friday, the No. 18 Cowboys (4-1, 2-0 in Big 12) and the No. 20 Cougars (5-1, 2-1) released their player availability reports. The last one will be released 90 minutes before game time.

For the Cowboys, they may not face any decisions by gametime. The Cougars, on the other hand, could faces a few.

OSU-Houston Player Availability

Houston Cougars cornerback Jalen Mayo. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys had already ruled out defensive lineman Landon Dean and safety Mose Phillips III earlier in the week. Dean will miss his second straight game while Phillips will miss his first of the season. Phillips hurt his shoulder last week against UCF and Morris said on Tuesday that he was uncertain whether he would be available.

Evan Jackson is the likely starter at boundary safety. He replaced Phillips on Saturday. And had the biggest defensive play of the game against UCF, a scoop-and-score on a fumble that led to a two-touchdown lead.

Wide receiver Dayvon Standard, a true freshman who caught Morris’ attention during fall camp, was listed as questionable on Wednesday and then doubtful on Thursday as he recovered from an injury. Morris had hoped that Standard would be available. With his Friday designation of out, he is unavailable. No other Cowboys were listed on the report.

Houston was already set to be without linebacker Jaden Yates and defensive lineman De'Marion Thomas based on previous reports.

Entering Saturday’s game, the Cougars face decisions on defensive back Alvin Williamson Jr., defensive back Jalen Mayo, defensive back JD Rhym and defensive lineman Ejiro Egodogbare. Of the four, Mayo is the important one to track. He is one of the starters in the secondary in the Cougars’ 4-2-5 defense and was one of the best defensive backs in FCS last season with Stephen F. Austin.

He’s part of a unit that has picked off five passes and is one of the best units in the Big 12 Conference when it comes to passes defended.

Player Availability Report: Friday

Oklahoma State

Out: DT Landon Dean, S Mose Phillips III

Doubtful: WR Dayvon Standard

Houston

Out: LB Jaden Yates, DL De'Marion Thomas

Doubtful: DB Alvin Williamson Jr.

Questionable: DB Jalen Mayo

Probable: DB JD Rhym, DL Ejiro Egodogbare, LB Miller Malone.

Note: Player availability reports are updated Thursday, Friday and approximately 90 minutes before kickoff on Saturday. The report does not include any injury information, only the player’s status.