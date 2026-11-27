Secondary is going to be a significant need for the Oklahoma State Cowboys next season. They landed a commitment that could help them right away.

On Thursday, Jalen Johnson, a cornerback from Dodge City Community College in Dodge City, Kan., committed to the Cowboys with three words — “Let’s do it,” in response to a post announcing the commitment by Commit Plug on X (formerly Twitter).

Johnson is a 6-3, 200-pound corner who has played for Dodge City for two seasons, though he redshirted in 2025. He will have three years of eligibility remaining once he signs with the Cowboys next week.

He could be a critical commitment for Oklahoma State. Here’s why.

Jalen Johnson, Potential Contributor in 2027

The Cowboys will be looking for at least one new starting cornerback with Mo Horn out of eligibility after this season. LaDainian Fields is expected to return.

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ESPN considers Johnson to be the No. 1 cornerback in the juco ranks and No. 11 overall in its juco Top 50. He played in nine games with Dodge City where he finished with three interceptions and 10 pass-breakups. He also had 18 tackles.

As a junior college player, he’ll be further along than the prep recruits that come in and be better able to compete with the holdover cornerbacks in 2027. Before Johnson committed, the Cowboys had 21 commits set to sign next week.

But the class only had one cornerback — J'lynnd Kellow of Willis High School in Willis, Texas. It’s no guarantee that he’ll land a starting job, but his odds are better than a true freshman. Oklahoma State needed more depth at the position in the class and landing Johnson helps fill that need.

He gives the Cowboys another defensive addition and their eighth commitment of the month. Oklahoma State’s top commitment is on the defense side of the football in Choctaw (Okla.) linebacker Israel Hammons. He committed in the summer.

The top offensive commitments for the Cowboys include Fort Bend Hightower (Missouri City, TX) quarterback Carson White and Jenks (Jenks, OK) offensive lineman Odaefe Oruru.

The Cowboys are preparing for their final regular season game of 2026 as they host the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday at 5:15 p.m. After that, the Cowboys will prepare to welcome their class of 2027 on national signing day on Wednesday.

At least one potential commitment will wait to announce on Wednesday. Memphis (Tenn.) Central High School defensive lineman Joshua Lane posted to social media last week that he’ll announce his destination at 1:30 p.m. central on Dec. 2. The Cowboys are one of four finalists for the three-star player, along with Tennessee, Alabama and Memphis.