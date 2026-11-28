Oklahoma State linebacker Tate Romney will walk at senior day. The question is whether he'll get to walk on the field after opening kickoff.

The fifth-year linebacker was listed as doubtful on Oklahoma State’s player availability report on Friday, the last one before the gameday report that comes out approximately 90 minutes before kickoff. At that point Oklahoma State will have to finalize his designation for Saturday's game with Kansas (5:15 p.m.).

Romney has not played since the Iowa State game a month ago. He suffered an injury in that contest and has been on the player availability report since then. This is the first week however that he has reached Friday without being ruled out. So perhaps there’s a bit of progress that would allow him to play, though doing so from a doubtful status is a stretch.

Tate Romney’s Season

Oklahoma State Cowboys linebacker Tate Romney. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys landed Romney out of the transfer portal in the offseason after he played three seasons at Arizona State, and one season at BYU before that. Injuries have been an issue for Romney throughout his career. But he was one of the most productive members of the defense through eight games.

In fact, it’s been a career-best season for the Chandler, Ariz., native. Romney has 63 tackles with seven tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and two pass breakups. He’s also forced a fumble. Even though he's missed three games, he remains the fourth-leading tackler on the team, behind linebacker Ethan Wesloski, safety Quinton Hammonds and linebacker Isaiah Chisom.

Since Romney got hurt, Chisholm has moved into the starting lineup alongside Wesloski, with Tori and Davis serving as the third linebacker when needed. Both Romney and Wesloski are playing their final collegiate seasons.

Tight end Carson Kolb is out for the game. The team's starting tight end will miss his fifth straight game after suffering a foot injury against Colorado. Morgan McPhaul is not on this week’s report and should be available, along with Oscar Hammond, who has taken most of the tight end reps the past few weeks.

Safety Harrison Dempsey and offensive tackle Landon Dean are both listed as questionable.

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Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Kansas has already ruled out five players for the game, including three on the defensive side of the ball. The only player listed on Friday’s report with a chance to play is offensive lineman Kasen Carptenter, who is listed as probable.

Oklahoma State vs. Kansas

Player Availability Report: Friday

Oklahoma State

OUT: TE Carson Kolb

DOUBTFUL: LB Tate Romney

QUESTIONABLE: S Harrison Dempsey, DT Landon Dean

Kansas

OUT: RB Jalen Dupree, LB Bam Crouch, TE Jack Utz, DT Grady Seyfert, DT Nakwaine Carter

PROBABLE: OL Kasen Carpenter