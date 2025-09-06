Last Minute Things to Think About Before You Count the Cowboys Out Against Oregon
Oklahoma State is only a few hours away from kickoff against No.6 Oregon. On paper, all the odds are stacked against the Cowboys, and it shouldn’t be a close game, but that doesn’t mean OSU’s chances are out the window.
Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m., and the Pokes will be doing everything in their power to make sure things don’t get out of hand quickly in Eugene. Furthermore, Oklahoma State might just shock the world and pull out an upset with the attributes that people have been starting to overlook.
Through The Air
Quarterback Zane Flores will be making his first college start for the Cowboys this afternoon and will be looking to hurt the Ducks through the air.
Flores completed 13 of his 20 passes last week for 136 yards, only playing in three quarters. Flores was rumored to have the better arm during his quarterback battle with Hauss Hejny this summer, and this afternoon would be the perfect place to showcase that ability.
Flores will get some help as he has Terrill Davis and Gavin Freeman as receivers, who are both looking to expand on their solid opening starts. Also, don’t be surprised if you hear tight end Josh Ford’s name called a couple of times. Ford wasn’t used in the passing game last week against UT Martin, but could be a big body to come down with big-time catches this week.
No Fly Zone
The Cowboys’ secondary came up big last week, only allowing 109 yards through the air. Shutting down Oregon’s passing game might be a key factor in keeping OSU in this game and could shift momentum in key moments.
Cornerback Kale Smith also came down with one interception last week inside the red zone for the Cowboys. If the Cowboys can get out of red zone situations while holding the Ducks to no points on some of them, then you can’t count them out.
With linebacker Wendell Gregory expected to play, the Cowboys will need the same production he contributed last week. Gregory had three sacks last week, tying the freshman Big 12 sack record. Sacks can change the course of a game, especially in big moments. A couple of early sacks from Gregory could give the OSU defense confidence as the game continues.
Nothing is certain in college football. Every week, an upset occurs in the games you’d least expect. Practically nobody thinks OSU has a chance against the Ducks, but that is exactly the reason why they could be the next to shock the world with an upset.