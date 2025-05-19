Miami Dolphins Coach Hopeful Former Oklahoma State Star Can Return to 2023 Form
Former Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II is hoping to make a decent impact during his rookie campaign with the Miami Dolphins.
Miami, which selected Gordon in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft is no stranger to selecting running backs, as they also drafted Jaylen Wright out of Tennessee in 2024 and De’Von Achane out of Texas A&M in 2023.
Miami decided to part ways with veteran back Raheem Mostert this offseason along with Jeff Wilson finding a new home as well.
Compared to the rest of his committee, Ollie Gordon II is certainly the powerhouse runner of this group in Miami. Which he also acknowledged at the NFL Draft when asked about his run style telling media “I’m a bruiser.”
For comparison, Gordon measures at 6-foot-1, while Achane and Wright both measure under 5-foot-11 offering not just a change of pace but an entirely different offensive look in the backfield.
Miami Head Coach Mike McDaniel also remains confident that Gordon will return to his 2023 form, saying “We feel optimistic that is the version that we’re going to improve upon going forward.” A positive notion for the former Oklahoma State Cowboys running back heading into year one.
McDaniel has been adamant about reestablishing Miami’s run game, which was once their biggest threat and now with the addition of Ollie Gordon II, the run game can potentially be a force again.
All three running backs are under the age of 23, giving all of them still room to develop and grow. If McDaniel can tap into the star potential that Ollie Gordon II showcased in his 2023 campaign, then the Dolphins will be trending upwards in the run game if the rest of the committee follows suit.