OK State on SI's Score Predictions: Oklahoma State at TCU

Saturday is bound to be historic for Oklahoma State, but only time will tell if that history will be positive.
The Cowboys head south to face TCU on Saturday night as they hope to end their six-game losing streak. If they can’t come away with their first win since mid-September, the Cowboys’ 18-year streak of bowl appearances and winning seasons will be snapped.
But with Brennan Presley inching closer to OSU’s all-time receptions record, not all news is bad. Whether Presley’s potential record-breaking night is a consolation prize or the cherry on top is to be determined.
Ivan White (@ivanbball13)
TCU 41 Oklahoma State 31
My belief in OSU’s offense hasn’t necessarily increased over the past few weeks, but my faith in the Cowboys’ defense has decreased dramatically. Simply put, OSU will need to have an explosive offensive attack to stay in the game. At the end of the day, a lackluster and depleted defense will still be too much for the Pokes to overcome.
Taylor Skieens (@Taylorskieens)
TCU 42 Oklahoma State 21
The Cowboys enter the game against the Horned Frogs in desperate need of a Big 12 victory. Time may have run out for O-State’s playoff hopes in 2024. With no signs of any roster changes likely come Saturday, TCU rolls.
Nick Crain (@CrainNBA)
TCU 41 Oklahoma State 28
Oklahoma State just can’t get anything going this season. Given there’s not many changes on the horizon, there’s no reason to think the result on the field today will be any different than the previous six conference games.
