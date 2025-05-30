Oklahoma State's 2025 Matchup at Oregon Set to Make History
Oklahoma State is set for a premier matchup during its nonconference slate.
OSU has had its Week 2 matchup against Oregon on the schedule for years, but it has taken some interesting turns recently. When the game was first scheduled, the Cowboys were expecting to take a trip to Eugene and play at Autzen Stadium against a Pac-12 contender.
Of course, the Pac-12 no longer exists in that form, and there are only four power conferences in college football. Another surprising part of this is that Oregon is now a member of the Big 10, a conference it won last season in its first year there.
With CBS losing its rights to the SEC recently, it now gets to host a variety of other conferences, including the Big 10. CBS picked up the Week 2 matchup between Oregon and OSU this season for a 12:30 p.m. local kickoff.
While it might not seem noteworthy that the game is on CBS, it actually represents a rarity for the Cowboys. According to OSU, this will be only the fourth game in program history to air on CBS.
Although the Cowboys have been on the national stage many times from ESPN to ABC to Fox and more, CBS has been a spot that has eluded the Cowboys for many seasons. OSU’s last appearance on the network came nearly four decades ago in the 1987 Sun Bowl.
That Christmas Day matchup against West Virginia featured a 35-33 OSU win. Led by Thurman Thomas and Mike Gundy, the Cowboys were able to secure the win in their last game on CBS.
While Thomas is simply a name in the OSU Ring of Honor now, Gundy will be on the sidelines again this fall for the Cowboys’ return to the network. OSU had another appearance on CBS earlier in the 1987 season, losing to Nebraska, after its first appearance on the network came in 1983 when OSU beat Texas A&M.
After making so many changes this offseason, it’s only fitting that OSU will get its first FBS matchup on a network it hasn’t been featured on in 38 years.