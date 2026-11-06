Oklahoma State Adds Wyatt Young to Player Availability Report for Kansas State Game

The Oklahoma State Cowboys made a surprise adjustment to their player availability report on Thursday — wide receiver Wyatt Young.

Young, who was not on the initial player availability report on Wednesday, was listed by Oklahoma State as probable going into the game on Saturday against Kansas State. Kickoff is set for noon, and the game will be broadcast on TNT.

Young played the entire game against Iowa State last weekend and head coach Eric Morris did not give any indication that Young's status was in question going into the Kansas State game.

OSU, K-State Updated Injury Report

Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Wyatt Young. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Young is coming off a game in which he scored twice against the Cyclones but committed a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after the second touchdown catch, which put the Cowboys ahead, 49-48, in the final minute of the game.

The penalty forced Oklahoma State to kick off from its own 20-yard-line and helped give Iowa State better field position to maneuver for a game-winning field goal.

After the game, Young posted an apology to Oklahoma State fans on social media, texted his head coach to apologize and apologized to his teammates. Morris said there would be punishment for Young, but hasn’t disclosed it publicly, saying that would be settled in-house.

Young joined safety Quentin Hammonds, who was listed as probable on the report on Wednesday. Hammonds suffered an injury against Colorado but recovered in time to play against Iowa State.

Three Cowboys remain doubtful for the game — defensive end Jaleel Johnson, linebacker Tate Romney and defensive lineman Landon Dean. Johnson and Romney both suffered injuries during the Iowa State game. Dean suffered an injury that forced him to miss games earlier this season but returned to the lineup.

Wide receiver Dayvon Standard was added to the report as out, alongside tight end Carson Kolb, who is dealing with a foot injury that Morris said could keep him out another week or two.

As for the Wildcats, their report remained the same as Wednesday, except for the addition of linebacker Sawyer Schilke, who is now questionable.

Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State

Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Quinton Hammonds. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Player Availability Report: Thursday

Oklahoma State

OUT: TE Carson Kolb, WR Dayvon Standard

DOUBTFUL: LB Tate Romney, DT Landon Dean, DE Jaleel Johnson

PROBABLE: S Quinton Hammonds, WR Wyatt Young

Kansas State

OUT: QB Avery Johnson, QB Jacob Knuth

QUESTIONABLE: S Koy Beasley, RB Jay Harris, LB DJ Ackerson Jr., TE Lawson McGraw, DT Eli Jackson, LB Sawyer Schilke.