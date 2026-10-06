Oklahoma State’s Eric Morris on Chad Weiberg: He’s Been Great

Eric Morris isn’t oblivious to what’s going on. But the Oklahoma State head coach admits he’s not plugged into the social media stuff the way others are.

During the bye week, though, the job status of his boss, athletic director Chad Weiberg, was inescapable after a report by the Tulsa World’s Berry Tramel (subscription required) that there was potential for OSU administration to make a move and slide Weiberg out of the role.

The furor seems to have died down — a game week helps. The Cowboys (3-1, 1-0 in Big 12) are preparing to face UCF (3-2, 1-1) on Saturday at Boone Picken Stadium.

Morris was asked about Weiberg during his Tuesday press conference.

Eric Morris on Chad Weiberg

Oklahoma State athletic director Chad Weiberg. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He said his relationship with Weiberg has been “phenomenal” and that he has a meeting with him once per week. He expressed his gratitude to not only Weiberg but OSU president Dr. Jim Hess for hiring him in December. Morris and Weiberg were also at Texas Tech at the same time from 2015-17.

He said there is a ton of momentum around his program right now, and that momentum helps everyone at OSU.

“I tell my players all the time: you get momentum in sports you want to keep it right?” Morris said. “Other people are going to try to take it from you. I'm not a big social media guy. I don't read stories. Like I got so many problems I got to fix on a day-to-day basis up here. And so, I've had my weekly meetings with Chad, and he's been great like always.”

The story took on legs on social media, with Oklahoma State football legend Thurman Thomas chiming in that he was going to call school administration about retaining Weiberg. So far, OSU has had no official comment about the report or about Weiberg’s job.

Weiberg is an OSU alum who started his career in administration in corporate sales and donor relations with OSU in 1994. He spent time away from Stillwater from 2004-15 at Kansas State and from 2015-17 with Texas Tech but never left the league’s footprint. He returned to OSU in 2017 as its deputy athletic director and was elevated to athletic director in 2021.

Since his elevation his last four head-coaching hirings have done well. Women’s basketball coach Jacie Hoyt taken the Cowgirls to the NCAA Tournament in three of the last four seasons. Wrestling coach David Taylor guided three true freshmen to national championships last year and the team to a second-place finish in the NCAA Championships. Men’s basketball coach Steve Lutz just landed a Top 10 recruiting class. Morris has helped erase many of the bad vibes the football team left after going 4-20 the last two years.