Oklahoma State's Barry Sanders Documentary Wins Heartland Emmy
In the heart of Stillwater, where orange and black bleed into every corner of campus, OSU Max has carved out a reputation for storytelling. This year, the Oklahoma State Athletics’ content network earned two Heartland Emmy nominations, a testament to its ability to capture the soul of Cowboy sports.
The nominations, announced in May 2025, celebrated its work on Barry Sanders: Out of Nowhere and Resilience: OSU Cowboys Football 2023. On July 19, at the Seawell Ballroom in Denver, OSU Max clinched the coveted Heartland Emmy for Out of Nowhere in the Sports – One-Time Special category, a victory that was fitting for a Cowboy legend like Sanders.
Barry Sanders: Out of Nowhere, a two-part documentary, dives deep into the life of Oklahoma State’s Heisman-winning legend. Produced by Jason Carroll and edited by Joshua Cleary, the film features exclusive interviews with Sanders, his family and former teammates. The documentary is a narrative that traces his journey from Wichita’s fields, Cowboy greatness and eventually to NFL stardom.
Part one premiered on May 13, 2024, exploring Sanders’ humble beginnings, while part two, released May 21, spotlighted his electrifying 1988 season at OSU. During that remarkable season, he shattered records with 2,628 rushing yards and 37 touchdowns. The documentary struck a chord with football fans and critics alike.
The Heartland Emmy win marked a special milestone for OSU Max. The way it tackled the Barry Sanders story showed just how good it has become at Cowboy storytelling. Cleary and Carroll have been praised for their vision into the life of the face of the Oklahoma State football franchise.
The second Heartland Nominaiton, for Resilience, highlighted the grit of the 2023 Cowboys football season. For OSU Max, this Emmy triumph is more than just a trophy... it is a rallying cry. As it continues to produce behind-the-scenes stories and iconic moments, OSU Max is showing that in Stillwater, the legacy of legends like Sanders isn't just preserved but rekindled for future generations of sports fans to enjoy.