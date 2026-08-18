Oklahoma State’s ‘Controlled Chaos’ Could Lift Skyler Cassity’s New-Look Defense

The Oklahoma State Cowboys needed to change so many things from a season ago and that included how they play defense.

Part of the root of Oklahoma State’s 1-11 season in 2025 was its inability to slow down any opponent. The defense was among the worst in FBS in just about every major category the NCAA keeps up with.

When Eric Morris was hired as head coach, it was up to him to determine who would set the path for his defense. He chose his defensive coordinator from North Texas, Skyler Cassity. The last name is familiar to Cowboys fans. His father, Mike, was a former defensive coordinator at OSU.

Cassity is just 32 years old and one of the youngest coaches in college football. And while he did solid work at North Texas in 2025, he knows he's taking a step up this season. Part of what he hopes makes Oklahoma State’s defense better this season is what he calls “controlled chaos.” Cassity talked about it with reporters last week in comments captured by OState Daily.

What is “Controlled Chaos?”

Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Skyler Cassity. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cassity runs a 4-2-5 set with two linebackers, two corners, two safeties and a nickel back. But that’s just the base defense. Cowboys fans are as likely to look up and see a three-man front as they are to see a four-man front this season.

The young coordinator likes to give the offense multiple looks during a game for several reasons, including keeping the opposing offense off-balance.

What does it mean? It means that some defensive tackles could be playing a gap and a half at times, according to Cassity. It could mean some linemen will fill multiple roles. It’s part of the reason the Cowboys moved outside linebacker Carl’veon Young to end early in camp. It gives him a better chance to make an impact.

It means other players could do multiple things. Liberty transfer Christian Bodnar has played both cornerback and safety, so the Cowboys have selected him to be a nickelback because the skill set fits. That allows Quentin Hammonds — who played nickel at North Texas — to move back to safety. But he can play both safety positions, too.

Cassity is doing plenty of mixing-and-matching during fall camp, just as he did in the spring. Part of the reason he can do that is the experience factor. While most of his defense didn’t play at OSU last year, most of them have hundreds of college snaps under the belts and have seen just about everything.

“It goes back to this — they've made mistakes,” Cassity said. “They’ve got mistakes under their belt. They've learned from them. Most of those guys are four years into college now. They've all played a lot of football so they're not making day one mistakes.”

If the unit isn't making day one mistakes, then it means Cassity can install more complicated schemes, formations and position changes as fall camp continues. That allows him to build a more versatile and deeper defense.

Cassity said he has more defensive lineman in camp than he's ever had to work with in his career. And he sees that, along with the depth that other positions, as an opportunity to keep his team fresh and give players chances to improve in-season as opposed to just in the preseason.

“Our rotation and ability to keep these guys fresh where they're not playing 45 snaps a game it one of our advantages,” he said.