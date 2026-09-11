TV, Radio, Announcers, Betting Line, Prediction for Oklahoma State Week 2 vs. Oregon

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are preparing for one of their biggest home openers in program history against No. 6 Oregon on Saturday.

The Cowboys (0-1) have never hosted a Big Ten team at home before. The Ducks (1-0) have never been to Stillwater before. In fact, this will be just the third time the two teams have met with that first meeting coming in 2008. Plus, the Cowboys have won their home opener each of the last 30 seasons.

Fans can see how it all unfolds on television and radio on Saturday. Here’s everything you need to know to watch and listen to the game, including those who will broadcast it.

Oklahoma State vs. Oregon

Oklahoma State head coach Eric Morris. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When: Saturday, Sept. 12

Game Time: 11 a.m. CDT

Where: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, Okla.

Betting Line

DraftKings Sportsbook lines for Boise State vs. Oregon:

Spread: Oklahoma State +23.5 (-112) | Oregon -23.5 (-108)

Over/Under: 56.5 (Oklahoma State -112, Oregon -108)

Moneyline: Oklahoma State +1100 | Oregon -2100

Radio

Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Listen: Cowboy Radio Network (Dave Hunziker, John Holcomb and Deion Imade)

Internet/App Radio: The Varsity Network

Satellite Radio: SiriusXM 271 and on the SiriusXM app

Find the Cowboys Radio Network

Dave Hunziker has spent more than a quarter-century calling Cowboys football and men’s basketball games. He has been honored as the National Sportscasters and Sports Writers Association (NSSA) Oklahoma Broadcaster of the Year twice.

John Holcomb is a long-time game analyst for Cowboys football and men’s basketball broadcasts. He has been named Oklahoma Sportscaster of the Year several times and serves as Sports Director of the News on 6 Sports team and co-hosts the “Oklahoma Sports Blitz” statewide on Sunday nights.

Deion Imade is in his first season as sideline reporter. He played for Oklahoma State from 2010-13 and has been part of Oklahoma State’s pregame and postgame coverage full-time since 2019. He replaces Robert Allen, who served in the role from 2022-25 and retired after last season.

Television

Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback LaDainian Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Watch: ESPN (Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor)

Dave Pasch has been calling college football games for more than 20 years for ESPN. He also works the NBA and college basketball and became best known to basketball fans as Bill Walton’s play-by-play partner and occasional foil during Pac-12 games. Pasch just wrapped up a 23-year stint as the Arizona Cardinals’ play-by-play voice for radio.

Dusty Dvoracek played his college football at Oklahoma and spent four years in the NFL with the Chicago Bears. He’s called ESPN college football games for a decade and has emerged as one of the network’s authoritative voices.

Taylor McGregor has worked college football games for ESPN as a sideline reporter since 2019. During baseball season she is the dugout reporter for the Chicago Cubs on Marquee Sports broadcasts.

Oklahoma State on SI Prediction

Score: Oregon 51, Oklahoma State 31

The Cowboys are going to play better offensively. Much better. But the Oklahoma State defense is going to be tested by one of the most effective offenses in the country and it will struggle to keep up, especially in the second half.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.