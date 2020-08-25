Oklahoma State Cracks Top 10 of SI's Preseason Rankings

STILLWATER -- It's officially preseason rankings season for college football and there's certainly some questions about how to go about it.

The Associated Press released it's annual preseason top 25 on Monday and Oklahoma State checked in at No. 15. However, there were four teams ranked ahead of the Pokes that aren't playing in the fall and nine teams overall included in the rankings that aren't playing.

The AP announced they wouldn't be including teams that aren't playing moving forward, but it's begs the question: why include them in the first place?

Sports Illustrated released its updated preseason poll Tuesday morning to reflect the teams that won't be participating the 2020 season. They call it the Still-Standing 16 and it's because 60% of 25 and only 60% of the FBS leagues are still playing this fall. So, it just makes sense.

I think Oklahoma State fans are going to like this ranking much more than the AP's.

Sports Illustrated's Preseason Still-Standing Top 16:

Clemson Alabama Georgia Oklahoma Florida Notre Dame Oklahoma State LSU Texas A & M Cincinnati Texas Auburn Memphis North Carolina Florida State Appalachian State

Ten starters return on defense, almost all of them upperclassmen. Offensively, the Cowboys have the nation’s leading rusher—and most public Gundy critic—in 6' 1", 207-pound junior Chuba Hubbard and an armada of receivers. Quarterback is the growth area, with Spencer Sanders likely to improve after a solid freshman season. He needs to cut down interceptions (11 in 247 attempts), but his passing numbers should jump with senior receiver Tylan Wallace back after missing the last five games of 2019 with a knee injury. Player to Watch: Hubbard has gained at least 100 yards in each of the 15 games in which he’s had at least 18 carries. He rushed for 2,094 yards and 21 TDs last year, which should have earned more recognition. Challenging his coach politically in June raised his profile, which might actually help his Heisman hopes.

Oklahoma State returns a large group of starters from both sides of the ball, including two of the top offensive players in the country in running back Chuba Hubbard and wide receiver Tylan Wallace.

Both Hubbard and Wallace were placed on numerous preseason watch lists and preseason All-America lists. Hubbard was also named the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year in the Big 12.

Along with Hubbard and Wallace, the Cowboys return starting quarterback Spencer Sanders, a talented offensive line and arguably one of the best receiver corps in the country. Offensive coordinator and receivers coach Kasey Dunn also picked up a transfer from Washington State, 6-3, 190-pound receiver, Tay Martin.

Oklahoma State also returns 10 out of 11 starts on the defensive side of the ball. However, with the addition of Missouri transfer corner Christian Holmes, it's really like they returned 11 of 11 starters.

The Cowboys return a very talented and deep defensive line room led by senior Cameron Murray and sophomore Trace Ford, as well as one of the top linebacker rooms in the Big 12 led by seniors Amen Ogbongbemiga and Malcolm Rodriguez.

On the back end of the defense, Jim Knowles returns a talented and deep group of safeties led by juniors Kolby Harvell-Peel and Tre Sterling.