SI.com
Pokes Report
HomeFootballBasketballOlympic SportsRecruitingPistol Pete Corral
Search

Oklahoma State Cracks Top 10 of SI's Preseason Rankings

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- It's officially preseason rankings season for college football and there's certainly some questions about how to go about it.

The Associated Press released it's annual preseason top 25 on Monday and Oklahoma State checked in at No. 15. However, there were four teams ranked ahead of the Pokes that aren't playing in the fall and nine teams overall included in the rankings that aren't playing.

The AP announced they wouldn't be including teams that aren't playing moving forward, but it's begs the question: why include them in the first place?

Sports Illustrated released its updated preseason poll Tuesday morning to reflect the teams that won't be participating the 2020 season. They call it the Still-Standing 16 and it's because 60% of 25 and only 60% of the FBS leagues are still playing this fall. So, it just makes sense.

I think Oklahoma State fans are going to like this ranking much more than the AP's.

Sports Illustrated's Preseason Still-Standing Top 16:

  1. Clemson
  2. Alabama
  3. Georgia
  4. Oklahoma
  5. Florida
  6. Notre Dame
  7. Oklahoma State
  8. LSU
  9. Texas A&M
  10. Cincinnati
  11. Texas
  12. Auburn
  13. Memphis
  14. North Carolina
  15. Florida State
  16. Appalachian State

Ten starters return on defense, almost all of them upperclassmen. Offensively, the Cowboys have the nation’s leading rusher—and most public Gundy critic—in 6' 1", 207-pound junior Chuba Hubbard and an armada of receivers. Quarterback is the growth area, with Spencer Sanders likely to improve after a solid freshman season. He needs to cut down interceptions (11 in 247 attempts), but his passing numbers should jump with senior receiver Tylan Wallace back after missing the last five games of 2019 with a knee injury.

Player to Watch: Hubbard has gained at least 100 yards in each of the 15 games in which he’s had at least 18 carries. He rushed for 2,094 yards and 21 TDs last year, which should have earned more recognition. Challenging his coach politically in June raised his profile, which might actually help his Heisman hopes.

Oklahoma State returns a large group of starters from both sides of the ball, including two of the top offensive players in the country in running back Chuba Hubbard and wide receiver Tylan Wallace.

Both Hubbard and Wallace were placed on numerous preseason watch lists and preseason All-America lists. Hubbard was also named the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year in the Big 12.

Along with Hubbard and Wallace, the Cowboys return starting quarterback Spencer Sanders, a talented offensive line and arguably one of the best receiver corps in the country. Offensive coordinator and receivers coach Kasey Dunn also picked up a transfer from Washington State, 6-3, 190-pound receiver, Tay Martin.

Oklahoma State also returns 10 out of 11 starts on the defensive side of the ball. However, with the addition of Missouri transfer corner Christian Holmes, it's really like they returned 11 of 11 starters.

The Cowboys return a very talented and deep defensive line room led by senior Cameron Murray and sophomore Trace Ford, as well as one of the top linebacker rooms in the Big 12 led by seniors Amen Ogbongbemiga and Malcolm Rodriguez.

On the back end of the defense, Jim Knowles returns a talented and deep group of safeties led by juniors Kolby Harvell-Peel and Tre Sterling.

THANKS FOR READING <channel name>
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pokes Report Big 12 Preview: Texas

Texas returns seven offensive and eight defensive starters from last years team with Sam Ehlinger behind a veteran offensive line and experienced defensive unit

Marshall Levenson

by

Marshall Levenson

Oklahoma State Checks in Higher in Initial AP Football Poll

Oklahoma State makes the cut of the Associated Press' annual Preseason Top 25 poll.

Zach Lancaster

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Oklahoma State Looking for the "Post Up" Receiver Takes Washington State Transfer Martin

Washington State wide receiver Davontavean Martin transfers to Oklahoma State

Robert Allen

by

Orangeheart72

Mike Gundy is 'Excited About [OSU's] Depth' on Defense

Mike Gundy believes the Oklahoma State defense is as well off as they've been in years when it comes to experienced depth.

Zach Lancaster

by

Grumble

Oklahoma State Included in Top Five for 2021 Guard

Oklahoma State made the cut Monday night for a three-star guard out of Lancaster, TX in the 2021 class

Zach Lancaster

Practice Report: Gundy Sees Dunn Settling in as Offensive Coordinator

Oklahoma State head coach talks offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn

Robert Allen

Pokes Report Big 12 Preview: Baylor

Baylor football preview with new head coach Dave Aranda and news on offense and defense.

Robert Allen

by

CaliforniaCowboy

What's Up with the New Transfer at Wide Receiver? Martin is a Proven Threat

Fromer Washington State wide receiver Tay Martin transferred to Oklahoma State because he felt a need.

Robert Allen

by

Grumble

Source: Boone Pickens Stadium Capacity Limited to 25 Percent

According to a source inside the athletic department, Oklahoma State is limiting the capacity of Boone Pickens Stadium to 25%. Here are more details about the seating arrangements.

Zach Lancaster

by

BA Poke

Time to Start Watching the 2021 Commitments and Beyond as HS Football Starts

A zero week look at where Oklahoma State recruits will be playing football.

Robert Allen

by

High Def Poke