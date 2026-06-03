Three-Star Recruit Commits to Big 12 Rival After Oklahoma State Offer

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are not afraid to venture into SEC country to make a scholarship offer.

Recently, London Goggans posted to social media that the Cowboys made him an offer. The Class of 2027 defensive back goes to Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga. Grayson has produced some terrific players, including former five-star recruit Robert Nkemdiche, running back Wayne Gallman and linebacker Owen Pappoe.

Goggins is seen as a three-star player as he enters his senior season. The Cowboys only have four committed players for the 2027 class and only one on the defensive side. That makes landing a player with Goggans’ talent a priority. But, on Wednesday, he announced his commitment to Big 12 rival Kansas State, just one day after he posted the Oklahoma State offer.

The Competition for London Goggans May Be Over

Per 247Sports.com, Goggans is the No. 88 safety in the country and the No. 110 ranked player in the state of Georgia. Even though he’s not a Top 100 player in the state, the 6-foot, 180-pound rising senior is a hot commodity. He has a long list of offers per 247Sports. He recently wrapped up official visits to both Kansas State and Arkansas. He has official visits set up with Purdue and Maryland this month.

Kansas State may have closed the deal. It's possible he won't go on those official visits after all.

He's already putting in the work this summer. On his social media page, he recently shared that he spent time working out with Indianapolis Colts defensive back Sauce Gardner.

A look at the Cowboys roster shows why safety is a priority, even though it appears they've lost out on Goggans and they have one safety already committed. It's top-heavy. The Cowboys have five seniors and six juniors on the roster. But down the road Oklahoma State only has one sophomore, two freshmen, and a junior college transfer coming into the program this summer.

Oklahoma State landed its first defensive commitment for 2027 last month when safety Bryson Brown, from Broken Arrow High School in Broken Arrow, Okla., committed during a live ceremony on YouTube on May 23. He is also seen as a three-star player.

Offensively, the Cowboys have three players committed so far. The most recent is Queen City, Ariz., tight end Talan Scott, a three-star recruit who plays for American Leadership Academy and announced his commitment after an official visit last weekend.

Pryor (Quapaw, Okla.) High School wide receiver Cooper Hooker committed on May 21. He represented head coach Eric Morris’ first in-state commitment for the Class of 2027. The highly productive wide receiver is currently a three-star player.

The first commitment of the cycle was quarterback Carson White, who plays for Iowa Colony High School in Iowa Colony, Texas. He is also a three-star recruit. He committed in April.