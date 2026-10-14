Oklahoma State Football Agrees to Home-and-Home Deal with Mississippi State

The Oklahoma State Cowboys have landed their second SEC home-and-home game series in the next decade with a two-year agreement with Mississippi State.

The Cowboys announced the deal with a formal release on Wednesday. The Bulldogs will visit Stillwater on Sept. 7, 2030, and the Cowboys will travel to Starkville on Sept. 6, 2031.

The game contract ensures that the Cowboys can meet the Big 12’s requirement for playing a power conference team in non-conference each season. Oklahoma State now has a game contract with a power conference team in non-conference every year through 2035.

Oklahoma State’s Non-Conference Football Opponents

Mississippi State Bulldogs safety Isaac Smith. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys played and beat Oregon earlier this year, which wrapped up a home-and-home contract that started in 2025. OSU is set to play at Arkansas next year and has games lined up with the Hogs in 2032 at home and in 2033 at Fayetteville.

Oklahoma State announced a home-and-home with Michigan State earlier this year. The Spartans will visit Stillwater in 2028, and the Cowboys will go to East Lansing in 2029. In 2034 OSU will start a home-and-home with Nebraska, a former Big Eight Conference rival now in the Big Ten.

That series is in Lincoln in 2034 and then in Stillwater in 2035.

Among other non-conference games, the Cowboys have a series with Tulsa that is contracted through 2031. Oklahoma State will also host Western Illinois in 2027, Southeastern Louisiana in 2028 and Lindenwood in 2029.

The Cowboys don’t know their Big 12 schedule for 2027, but they do know their opponents, as next season is the final year of the four-year rotation the league created in 2023.

Oklahoma State will play home games with Arizona, BYU, Iowa State, TCU and West Virginia. The Cowboys will go on the road to face Baylor, Cincinnati, Kansas and Utah. Dates and times for those games will be released later this year or early next year.

Oklahoma State Football Future Schedules

OSU players run on the field. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

(home games in bold)

2027

Sept. 4 Western Illinois

Sept. 11 at Arkansas

Sept. 18 Tulsa

2028

Sept. 2 at Tulsa

Sept. 9 Southeastern Louisiana

Sept. 16 Michigan State

2029

Sept. 1 Tulsa

Sept. 8 Lindenwood

Sept. 15 at Michigan State

2030

Sept. 7 Mississippi State

Sept. 14 at Tulsa

2031

Sept. 6 at Mississippi State

Sept. 13 Tulsa

2032

Sept. 18 Arkansas

2033

Sept. 10 at Arkansas

2034

Sept. 16 at Nebraska

2035

Sept. 15 Nebraska