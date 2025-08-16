Oklahoma State Football Announces Themes for 2025 Home Games
Oklahoma State needs a turnaround in 2025, and winning at home could solve everything.
Next season will be one of the most important in recent memory for the Cowboys. After winning only three games in 2024, OSU needs to bounce back to get the program moving in the right direction again.
With Mike Gundy set for his 21st season as OSU’s head coach, there will be plenty of pressure on him to deliver a winning season. Although it won’t be easy to at least double last year’s win total, winning at home will be a key piece to any OSU success.
In 2025, the Cowboys are set to have seven home games, including five in conference play. With a couple of near-guaranteed wins in the nonconference slate at home, OSU will be looking to rely upon its rowdy crowd for its pivotal Big 12 showdowns in Stillwater.
On Friday, fans got a better idea of what the season will look like, with OSU announcing the themes for each game next season. While the expectations are low, excitement is certainly high in Stillwater, and this announcement simply added to the fun.
OSU’s themes for 2025 home games
Aug. 28 vs. UT Martin: Throwback Thursday
Sept. 19 vs. Tulsa: Blackout
Sept. 27 vs. Baylor: Big 12 Tour
Oct. 11 vs. Houston: Roots & Boots
Oct. 18 vs. Cincinnati: Homecoming
Nov. 15 vs. Kansas State: Salute to Service
Nov. 29 vs. Iowa State: Senior Day
This year’s slate of themes for the Pokes features plenty of standing traditions in Stillwater. Perhaps the most surprising theme is the blackout game.
Although it’s certainly not surprising for OSU to host a blackout, that game seems strange to come against a nonconference opponent in September. Typically, those games are reserved for colder weather and conference matchups. Without a stripe the stadium game this season, it appears the Cowboys are simply getting color coordination out of the way early.
Throughout the year, OSU is also set to recognize some of its national champions from the past year. However, the most anticipated recognition will come in OSU’s matchup against Kansas State.
While it is officially marked as the team’s “Salute to Service” game, it will be better remembered for Justin Blackmon’s Ring of Honor induction. The former OSU receiver will get to see his name grace Boone Pickens Stadium alongside some of the other legends in Cowboy football history.
While the ultimate highlights of the season will happen on the field, OSU’s theme announcement gives a glimpse into what could be some of the most memorable moments off the field in 2025.