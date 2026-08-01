Oklahoma State Football Remains in Chase for Nation’s Top Athlete in Class of 2028

It’s never too late to get a head start on the next recruiting class. The Oklahoma State Cowboys got some good news on Friday.

The Cowboys made the cut as one of the Top 15 teams for Owasso, Okla., star Kamieon Compton-Nero, considered by some recruiting services to be the nation’s top athlete for the Class of 2028.

For a program that has only landed one four-star recruit since head coach Eric Morris took over in December — and that four-star player has yet to sign because he’s part of the Class of 2027 — staying on the board for Compton-Nero is a big deal.

The competition for him will be fierce. He posted the list to social media and it includes LSU, Missouri, Florida, Oregon, Michigan, Alabama, Texas A&M, SMU, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Texas Tech, Kansas State, Tennessee and in-state rival Oklahoma.

The Chase for Kamieon Compton-Nero

Compton-Nero is more than a year away from being able to sign with a college football program but per 247Sports (subscription required) he is already the No. 53 overall recruit in the class of 2028. He is also the No. 1 recruit in the state of Oklahoma and the No. 1-ranked athlete in the country.

With Owasso he had an incredible season. As a quarterback he threw for 2,584 yards and 38 touchdowns while rushing for 751 yards and eight touchdowns. That led to him accounting for 3,335 yards in total offense and 49 total touchdowns as he led Rejoice Christian to a second straight Oklahoma A-I state championship.

He played defense, too. He had 95 tackles, five interoceptions and three that he returned for touchdowns.

Based on the sophomore season, he could play quarterback for defensive back for a power conference program. But he still has two more years to develop, which means he has two more seasons to impress each of the 15 programs that made what is likely the first of several cuts he'll make in terms of schools he's interested in.

If he trends toward quarterback, the Cowboys have redshirt sophomore Drew Mestemaker as their starter this season. The Cowboys also have two true freshmen in the pipeline, the first two quarterback recruits Morris landed at OSU — Luke Tepas from Barrington, Ill., and Broderick Vehrs from Gilbert, Ariz.

Oklahoma State has one quarterback committed for the Class of 2027, which is Iowa Colony (Texas) quarterback Carson White, who is the No. 23-ranked quarterback in the country per 247Sports.com.