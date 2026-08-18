Who is Oklahoma State Football’s Latest Class of 2027 Flip Target?

Oklahoma State’s Class of 2027 remains stuck at 11 recruits. The Cowboys would love to add to that list before signing day in December.

While they're focused on getting ready for the season opener against Tulsa on Sept. 5th, and sorting through all the position battles that entails, Oklahoma State's coaching staff is keeping an eye on the recruiting trail and now appears to have an intriguing target to flip.

Tommy Callicut took to social media on Monday to announce that he received a scholarship offer from the Cowboys. The trick? He’s already committed to another school. It appears the Cowboys are wading into a recruiting battle they think they can win.

Who is Tommy Callicut?

Olive Branch Conquistadors Tommy Callicut. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Callicut is a 6-4, 275-pound defensive lineman out of Olive Branch, Miss. Per 247Sports.com (subscription required), he committed to Western Kentucky in June. He does not have a star rating per the service.

There is one reason the Cowboys could land Callicut. Oklahoma State is the first power conference team to offer the defensive lineman, per 247Sports’ offer list. He's received several offers from Group of 6 conference teams, along with several at the FCS level.

But with the Cowboys wading in with a power conference offer, that could ultimately sway the Hilltoppers commit to join OSU before signing day.

Oklahoma State have addressed the defensive line in its recruiting class after landing a commitment from Baton Rouge Catholic’s Jayden Vessell last month. He should give the Cowboys an edge rusher who can grow into his 6-2, 230-pound frame.

Per 247Sports the Cowboys have offered 29 defensive linemen in the class of 2027, and all but one have committed to other schools.

The one still uncommitted is DeSoto (Texas) defensive lineman Khing Thibodeaux, who is a three-star recruit with 30 offers from schools across the country. Several other Big 12 schools have offered him, including Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Colorado, Houston, Kansas and Kansas State.

Oklahoma State has three other defensive commitments for 2027 — Choctaw, Okla., linebacker Israel Hammonds, Bryson Brown of Broken Bow, Okla., and Chayce Davis from Trinity High School in Euless, Texas. Hammonds is the only four-star recruit in the class.

The Cowboys’ top offensive recruit is Hightower High School in Missouri City (Texas) quarterback Carson White. Behind him is Bolingbrook (Ill.) running back TJ Lewis. Other skill players committed are tight end Talan Scott from American Leadership Academy of Queen City, Ariz., wide receiver Ake O’Neal of Argyle, Texas, and wide receiver Cooper Hooker of Pryor High School in Quapaw, Okla.

The remaining recruits are offensive linemen Sonny Mullen of Troy, Texas, and Jake Baker of Ensworth in Nashville, Tenn. Commitments are non-binding. Recruits cannot sign until December.