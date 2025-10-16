Oklahoma State Hoping for Homecoming Boost vs. Cincinnati
Oklahoma State has been in a strange spot since firing Mike Gundy, but Homecoming will give the team a sense of normalcy amid the chaos.
Homecoming is always a special time in Stillwater. While it’s a title they’ve claimed themselves, the Cowboys’ claim to “America’s Greatest Homecoming” certainly isn’t far-fetched.
From all of the efforts students put in to all of the alumni reliving their past, Stillwater always puts on a great show for Homecoming. That will be even more evident this weekend when thousands of OSU fans assemble for yet another edition of the spectacle.
Although “America’s Greatest Homecoming” is a strong title to hold, it will be on display again this weekend as fans file into Boone Pickens Stadium despite the Pokes’ 1-5 mark. This will obviously be the final time OSU gets to play in front of a big crowd this season unless things take a drastic turn in the final months of the year.
Sure, it might not be ideal to know that this is almost certainly the last time the team will play in front of a truly rowdy crowd this season, but it will also give players a taste of what it can be like when the Cowboys are winning. That will be an even better preview if the Pokes can keep it competitive against the ranked team that’s coming into town.
With Kevin Johns set to take over playcalling duties from interim head coach and offensive coordinator Doug Meacham, OSU will again have a bit of a new look on Saturday. Whether that means more tricks, more of the same or a somewhat new system remains to be seen, but the move at least gives OSU the potential to throw out some things Cincinnati hasn’t seen yet.
While getting a win on Saturday would be one of the biggest upsets of the college football season, OSU has had some memorable Homecoming performances in years past, including some upsets, such as the 2018 victory over No. 6 Texas in primetime.
Although Tylan Wallace and a fired-up Mike Gundy won’t be walking through that tunnel on Saturday, the fans know what a successful Homecoming looks like. While many of the fans are drawn back to Homecoming by the spectacle around campus, the grand finale in Boone Pickens Stadium can always be a perfect ending to the weekend.
An upset might not be likely, but the Cowboys will at least have plenty of support behind them on Saturday. Although it remains to be seen how many shirts will stay on.